DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. -- Madden Sanker, the No. 98 player in the nation, has slowed things down.

A few months ago, Georgia seemed to be a lock to land Sanker's commitment. But UGA offensive line coach Matt Luke's departure threw a wrench into things, leading Sanker to put the brakes on his process and allowing other schools to jump into the mix.

A commitment date is now approaching. Georgia remains in hot pursuit of one of 2023's top offensive guards.

"Other schools have been recruiting me really hard, but that doesn’t take my mind away from Georgia," Sanker said. "I still love Georgia. They’re still going to be one of my top schools through the end of this."