UGASports - Rivals100 linebacker Smael Mondon commits to Georgia

"From my perspective, I always had a good relationship with Georgia, since they offered me my sophomore year," Mondon said in October . "Since then, I've been in contact with Coach [Glenn] Schumann and Coach [Kirby] Smart. I think I've had a good relationship with them throughout the recruiting process."

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound defender, ranked at the nation's No. 89 overall player, becomes Georgia's nineteenth commitment in the Class of 2021.

Once again, Kirby Smart and Glenn Schumann got their man, as Paulding County linebacker Smael Mondon announced his intentions to be a Bulldog on Wednesday morning at a ceremony in Dallas, Georgia.

The work of Schumann, Georgia's inside linebackers coach, was a compelling factor in the decision.

"He does a lot to make sure his players are ready. Then he's good at developing them. So that's one of the things I really noticed about him that I really like. He's a real, caring dude. He cares for his players, and he's got love for all his players. That's something I like," Mondon said.

As for his role within the Bulldogs' defense, coaches have already painted a vivid picture with multiple opportunities.

"They say I'm a linebacker that can run, and they're saying that's what football is turning into now," Mondon said. "They want linebackers that can do it all, like three-down linebackers that can cover a blitz, play the run—and then really just versatility, being able to do different things."

Mondon joins Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Chaz Chambliss as the third linebacker commit of the 2021 cycle.