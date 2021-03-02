Six schools remain in contention for Rivals100 linebacker Jalon Walker and now he has a decision date. The Salisbury, N.C. star will announce his commitment on March 28th and is going to choose Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, North Carolina, or Ohio State. Walker provided an update on where each school stands with him and why he wants to end his recruitment this month.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

On why he’s committing on March 28th- “I just wanted to make it convenient for the rest of my family and for my schedule as well,” Walker said. “That week is really big for us. It's a big rivalry week for football, that Saturday my dad has a game as well, and why not end it off with a happy ending on Sunday.” Alabama- “Coach Golding is a great guy and a great coach,” he said. “He's always bringing in the best players that can play for the best. They picked up a lot of guys in their recent 2021 class. That was a great recruiting class.”

Auburn- “That new staff, we're getting to know each other better,” said Walker. “We're trying to build that bond that was broken after the old staff split up. We've been talking and getting to know one another.”

Clemson- “The whole program has had a great connection with us in the last four to five years,” he said. “Learning about and then knowing everybody in the program helps a lot. I know a couple players on the team as well. Coach Venables is a great defensive coach that knows how to run a defense in the correct manner. Coach Swinney is a wonderful and kind of coach. He's always outgoing and the whole staff and program is the same way.”

Georgia- “Coach Smart, coach Muschamp, coach Lanning, and coach Schumann are all great coaches and all defensive minded coaches,” Walker said. “It's always a good thing when your head coach is a defensive coach, in my opinion. Those guys are really great and know how to coach their program. They bring in great linebackers and make them better by the time they leave. It's a great program overall.”

North Carolina- “It's the home state team,” he said. “I really love the Tar Heels and how they brought their whole energy and love towards me. Coach Brown opened his arms and welcomed me, telling me the best in state kids stay in state. He says I'm a big piece for them and I should represent my state.”

Ohio State- “Coach Day, coach Washington, and all those guys are great people," said Walker. "They made a great relationship when they offered me really early in the summer. Ever since then we get on the phone probably twice a week and text throughout the week. I've always greatly appreciated their staff and they're always showing love towards me.”

RIVALS' REACTION...