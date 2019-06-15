CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

The 2019 Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas is rapidly approaching. Top prospects from the 2020 and 2021 classes will flock to Atlanta to put their skills to the test against elite competition from all across the country. Georgia fans should have a vested interest in challenges taking place inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 25. Here are three storylines worth following. MORE: Auburn storylines | Florida storylines | SEC team recruiting rankings RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Full coverage

1. What tight end(s) will pick Georgia?

It is no secret that Georgia is looking to sign two tight ends in the 2020 class and three of their top targets will be in Atlanta. Everyone close to Athens knows all about five-star Arik Gilbert. He is an hour and a half away from Athens, Georgia was first to offer, and minimum, Georgia is No. 2 on his list. Alabama and Tennessee are the main schools Georgia is competing with. Cam Large and Darnell Washington are out-of-state targets, and Georgia is very much involved with each. Washington is a five-star out of Las Vegas, and most feel Alabama and Georgia are fighting for this one right now. Large is from Massachusetts, and Georgia has had success there before at tight end with Arthur Lynch. Large will end up at Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State or Wisconsin. Could both tight end signees in the 2020 class be competing inside Mercedes Benz Stadium in a few days? Kirby Smart and his staff would love for that to happen.

2. Top running back targets will be in the building

Georgia has not issues signing elite running backs since Smart took over with Dell McGee leading the way. After signing only Kenny McIntosh in 2019, this class is very important. Georgia wants to sign two backs, and two big targets will flash their skills in Atlanta. Everyone knows Zach Evans, the No. 1 running back in the country. Georgia is viewed as a top three school for the five-star out of Houston, but some feel Georgia is at least trailing Alabama, possibly LSU. Georgia saw Evans twice during the evaluation period and he is a real priority for the Bulldogs.

3. Another South Florida talent headed to Athens?