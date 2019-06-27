Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge: Peers predict where fellow players will land
ATLANTA -- It’s our job at Rivals.com to cut through all the noise and zero in on where the nation’s top players will end up playing their college football. Sometimes when it comes to searching for information, the best intel comes from fellow elite prospects.
At this week’s Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas, we surveyed several players about where five elite prospects will eventually land. Here are the results.
The pick: USC
Why: “He’s a California guy and I think staying home and playing for the Trojans is the best decision for him. He’s a smart guy, so USC.” -- Rivals100 USC quarterback commit Bryce Young
The pick: Ohio State
Why: “I think he’s going to follow a lot of guys and end up there.” -- Rivals100 running back Bijan Robinson
The pick: Georgia
Why: “We don’t talk that much about our recruitment but he’s brought them up a few times. I think he liked his visit up there too” -- Five-star defensive back Kelee Ringo
The pick: Clemson
Why: “He’s coming to Clemson. I have him locked in.” -- Five-star Clemson defensive line commit Bryan Bresee
The pick: Clemson
Why: “I have just heard everyone in his ear for Clemson.” -- Rivals250 Ohio State quarterback commit Jack Miller
The pick: Georgia
Why: “He’s going to Georgia,” -- Young
The pick: Ohio State
Why: “Maybe the Arizona kids all get together at that school.” -- Robinson
The pick: Georgia
Why: “That’s just my gut feeling for him.” -- Bresee
The pick: Ohio State
Why: “I’m trying to bring him with me and I think I’m doing a pretty good job so far.” -- Miller
The pick: USC
Why: “We have smart guys, you’re asking about smart people.” -- Young
The pick: Ohio State
Why: “That’s the safe pick.” -- Ringo
The pick: Ohio State
Why: “I just have a feeling based on everything I’ve seen.” -- Bresee
The pick: Ohio State
Why: “He was just up there and he loved it and we have been talking about it.” -- Miller
The pick: USC
Why: “We’re in his Top Six and I think we can surprise a lot of people and get him.” -- Young
The pick: Alabama
Why: “It fits his style of play.” -- Robinson
The pick: Tennessee
Why: “I feel like he’s going to Tennessee with his quarterback.” -- Ringo
The pick: Alabama
Why: “It’s Alabama. Why wouldn’t he want to go there?” -- Rivals250 Alabama wide receiver commit Javon Baker
The pick: Georgia
Why: “I thought Georgia but I don’t know … we’ll see.” -- Bresee
The pick: Tennessee
Why: “Because his quarterback is going there.” -- Miller
The pick: Texas A&M
Why: “I think that’s where he’s leaning. He has been talking about them a lot.” -- Young
The pick: Texas A&M
Why: “He just looks like a Texas type of guy.” -- Robinson
The pick: Tennessee
Why: “That’s where he’s from, so I could see him ending up there.” -- Ringo
The pick: LSU
Why: “I think he likes it down there.” -- Bresee
The pick: Texas A&M
Why: “I don’t know if that’s where he’s going for sure but I’m going to try my best to get him to come to the Aggies.” -- Rivals250 Texas A&M defensive line commit Dallas Walker