Rivals100 EDGE Khamari Brooks commits to Georgia over Alabama

Georgia got some huge news today, as Khamari Brooks announced he’s committing to the Bulldogs.

Brooks, the nation’s No. 79 player, chose Georgia over Alabama, Texas, USC, and Clemson.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound four-star prospect from North Oconee High School only lives 20 minutes from campus. He’s been to see the Bulldogs more than any other school that was recruiting him.

Brooks is also a Georgia legacy. He is related to Bulldog legends Charles Robinson and Horace King. He joins Robinson and King as the next in the family to end up between the hedges.

"I have a lot of history with Georgia," Brooks told UGASports. "One of my uncles was among the first five [African American] players in program history, and my step-grandad played there."

Brooks’ former high school teammate, Landon Roldan, is now with Georgia playing wide receiver. He said after the Bulldogs offered him that Roldan was recruiting him hard to join him.

"He talks all the time about trying to get me up there and to maybe come and play with him one day," Brooks said last year. "I've known that guy for a while. He's always trying to recruit me.

Brooks was in Athens twice in May - for the team’s Scavenger Hunt weekend and then for his official visit. He said he learned a lot more about the program on the Scavenger Hunt visit.

"They really just wanted me to see the Scavenger Hunt, because it's my first time being able to do it," Brooks said. "So just being in that environment of something that’s going to be competitive and fun and exciting, not many other schools in the country do that. So they just wanted me to come up there, you know, have a great time with them, and that's what we did."

Georgia outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe was the lead recruiter for Brooks.

Uzo-Diribe’s coaching style is one of the top draws to Georgia.

“His personality and my personality are kind of the same when it comes to, okay, we're joking around, but when it's time to get serious, we get serious,” Brooks said. “I like the way that he coaches also on the field. The way that he coaches is very similar to the way I like to be coached when, okay, you do the right thing, he’s going to celebrate you. When you do the wrong thing, he's going to come in there and coach, get in your face. He ain't going to really yell at you, cuss you out too much, but he’s going to let you know what you did wrong.

Brooks felt like Georgia’s staff made him feel like a priority. That push has now landed the Bulldogs their top EDGE target in the 2026 class.