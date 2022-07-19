 UGASports - Rivals100 DT Jamaal Jarrett breaks down his commitment to Georgia
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-19 17:33:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals100 DT Jamaal Jarrett breaks down his commitment to Georgia

Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Georgia just had a few defensive linemen drafted from their National Championship roster and now they're replacing them with really talented players like Jamaal Jarrett. The Rivals100 defensive tackle out of Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley announced his decision on Tuesday, choosing the Bulldogs over North Carolina and Auburn. Jarrett broke down his decision with Rivals.com in the video above.

*****

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board

*****

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}