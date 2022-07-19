Rivals100 DT Jamaal Jarrett breaks down his commitment to Georgia
Georgia just had a few defensive linemen drafted from their National Championship roster and now they're replacing them with really talented players like Jamaal Jarrett. The Rivals100 defensive tackle out of Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley announced his decision on Tuesday, choosing the Bulldogs over North Carolina and Auburn. Jarrett broke down his decision with Rivals.com in the video above.
