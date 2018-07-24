The 6-foot-5, 270 pound defensive end out of Thomaston (Ga.) Upson Lee actually made his decision two and half months ago, but he wanted to think on it and make sure he was 100-percent set before publicly committing to Georgia.

It came down to Alabama , Auburn , Clemson , Georgia and South Carolina for Travon Walker , but after numerous visits and some deep discussions with those close to him, he decided to stay home and be a Bulldog.

"I gave Georgia the call on May 7, so I have been committed to Georgia for a little while now," said Walker. "It is a big relief to let it out. I can now focus on school, focus on football and the pressure is not there anymore.

"I kept it quiet because I just had to make sure of everything for me and my family first. I had to take a longer look at everything. I had to think about things outside of football and I know Georgia is the right place for me.

"South Carolina did make a big push, but Clemson finished No. 2 on my list. Those two have always been there and Alabama and Auburn in there two. I had strong relationships with coaches on each staff and that is what made the decision so tough.

"I want to be happy regardless of playing football or not. I feel at home when I am at Georgia. I feel comfortable with the coaches there. I know I can be happy there no matter what.

"I sat down with my parents, wrote down some things outside of football and checked the boxes and Georgia checked the most boxes.

"When I told Kirby Smart and the other coaches about my decision, they were all pumped up and excited. They just tell me they are ready to get me on campus.

"Coach Tray Scott was big in my commitment. When coach Tracy Rocker was let go at Georgia, I was had some questions. I had a strong relationship with him, but when I got to know coach Scott, it was great. He is outgoing, he is a strong teacher and we have a great relationship now. He shows his players how to do it on the field and I love how he coaches and works with the players.

"What coach Smart did last year was impressive and I feel he can put Georgia right there consistently. He is a very hands-on coach, he has a lot of energy and he is a winner. He is a big part of my commitment too.

"I will be a vocal leader for this class. We have to come out on top in recruiting so we can win a national championship. I am still talking to Owen Pappoe and I will be recruiting other guys to Georgia. I know we will have a great class.

"I grew up a Georgia fan, so it feels good to be committed. Everyone thought this was where I would end up at the beginning, but it was not that easy. I had to tell a lot of other schools no. That was hard to do. Georgia is just my home though. It has everything I want — football, academics and it can set me up for life after football.

"I am 110-percent locked in on Georgia. I could go visit another school, but I am not sure. I am a strong Georgia commitment."