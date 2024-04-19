Rivals100 O-lineman PJ Dean has family ties with Georgia
PJ Dean is already more familiar with Georgia than your average 2026 recruit.
The Rivals100 offensive lineman is the younger brother of Bulldog center Jared Wilson. Dean has watched his brother go from a Bulldog recruit in the Class of 2021 to now taking over as the starting center in Athens.
That familiarity makes Georgia one of the early favorites in Dean's recruitment.
"That’s like the crib, really," Dean said. "I’ve been down there since I was like, I’ve been going there for a little minute. Every time I go down there, it’s just like a home feeling, to be real."
