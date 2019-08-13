Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney don’t always see eye to eye. In this edition of Rival Views, the two debate which 2020 West Coast running back should be ranked higher.

“I’d take Robinson over Milton because I think he’s a bit more sudden and explosive. Robinson is more versatile as a pass-catcher and a guy you could use out of the slot, and he’s more of a can’t-miss because of his speed and quickness. Milton is a big and talented back, but I worry about his breakaway speed at the next level compared to Robinson. If I were starting a team with one it would be Robinson. Texas is getting a really versatile and multi-faceted player.”

“This is a tough call because Robinson has been outstanding in his junior season and through this offseason, but I would still give the slight edge to Milton because of his size, his ability to deliver punishment himself and his skill in catching the ball out of the backfield which has not been recognized enough by others.



"This is really a question - especially for Georgia fans since Milton is committed there - whether there is more value in a guy like Nick Chubb or Sony Michel. Milton is not as jacked up physically as Chubb, was but he’s a powerful back with strong legs to grind out extra yards. Robinson more resembles Michel as he can run the ball but is also a valuable pass-catcher. I still tend to lean more toward Milton but this one is definitely close.”