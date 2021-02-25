UGASports - Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2022 defensive line rankings

Rankings for the class of 2022 have been updated this week, and we now take a look at the defensive line position. The class of 2021 finished with 60 defensive line prospects who rated four-stars or higher, but this 2022 class has already surpassed that number. After this most recent update of the position rankings, a total of 74 prospects rate at least four stars, with five coming in at the five-star level.

PROGRAM WITH TOP COMMITS: Georgia

There are two five-star defensive line prospects currently committed, and both are pledged to Georgia. The Bulldogs landed a commitment from in-state defensive tackle Tyre West back in December. Then, on the February Signing Day, five-star Texan Keithian “Bear” Alexander announced he was headed to Georgia as well. Kirby Smart and his staff also have a commitment from four-star Darris Smith, the No. 9 weakside defensive end in the 2022 class, who made his pledge to the Bulldogs one day after West. No other school has two four-star defensive line commitments in this 2022 class yet. Georgia has two five-stars and a four-star, giving it far and away the best early group of commitments along the defensive line.

*****

PROSPECT ON THE RISE: Samuel Okunlola

One of the biggest movers in this update of the 2022 class is new four-star weakside defensive end Samuel Okunlola. The Boston-area defensive end started to build recruiting momentum in the fall despite the state of Massachusetts postponing its high school football season. Okunlola countered by disseminating loads of practice, 7-on-7 and workout film via social media and Hudl. His star turn came in December at The Show camp in Florida. There, the athletic edge rusher showed a combination of speed and power that was reminiscent of class of 2019 four-star and current Florida Gator Khris Bogle. Okunlola’s offer list has now surpassed 30 total schools, with recent additions coming from Arizona, Maryland and Purdue. He moves up from No. 27 to No. 11 in the weakside defensive end rankings, with the state of Massachusetts set to play a spring high school season starting this month.

*****

PROSPECT TO WATCH: Mykel Williams