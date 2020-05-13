Rivals continues to roll out its updated rankings for the 2021 class and our focus today moves to running backs. The running back position is strong at the top, and only a few have committed early, so there are some major storylines to track. 2021 rankings: Running backs | All-purpose backs



Team with top commits: OHIO STATE

Nobody has picked up a better duo at the running back position since the last rankings update than the Ohio State Buckeyes. On March 16, Cornelius (N.C.) Hough four-star Evan Pryor announced his commitment, then a week and a half later, on March 27, Hopewell (Va.) four-star TreVeyon Henderson added his name to the list. Both backs had options across the country, and the pair gives the Buckeyes commitments from two of the top six running backs in the country and two of the top 80 players. Henderson and Pryor are two of Ohio State’s 18 verbal commits for the 2021 class that currently has it ranked No. 1 in the Rivals Team Rankings. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT BUCKEYEGROVE.COM

Team to watch: GEORGIA

Lovasea Carroll (Rivals.com)

Georgia is expected to add another high-profile running back to its class. After signing only one in five-star Kendall Milton in 2020, the Bulldogs will ink two this cycle. Back in April, four-star athlete Lovasea Carroll of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy surprised some with a commitment to Georgia. He is a former South Carolina commit, and before transferring to IMG Academy, he was playing at Warren County High in Warrenton (Ga.), so he has roots to the Peach State. Georgia has its eyes on a couple of out-of-state running backs and looks to be high on each list. Donovan Edwards is player you hear about the most, and there was some buzz Georgia and Michigan could end up battling this one out. Edwards is the No. 2 running back in the country, and another target, LJ Johnson sits at No. 4. In the position rankings. Johnson is a star out of Texas, so Georgia is battling schools in the Midwest for this four-star. Neither Edwards nor Johnson look to be closing in on decisions at this time, so that actually plays into Georgia’s favor. You hear a lot of buzz around these two with talking UGA running back recruiting, and it is hard to bet against the Bulldogs when it comes to landing an elite back each cycle. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA FANS AT UGASPORTS.COM



*****

Player to watch: CAMAR WHEATON

Camar Wheaton (Rivals.com)