ROB CASSIDY: Kelee Ringo

I feel like I'm constantly beating the Kelee Ringo drum, but I'll keep pounding away today I guess. Ringo's measurable make him extremely impressive to me as corners with his size don't usually come with elite speed. Alas, that's the package you have in Ringo. I've said before that he is a safe bet to be a first-round pick, so I wouldn't mind making him a top-three player in this class.



MIKE FARRELL: Walker Parks

I don’t have a region but I think Walker Parks is a guy who should be up there near the five-stars. He has the build and athleticism of a player that turns out these days as a first-rounder and I'd much rather have a kid who needs to add size and muscle than lose weight and fat. Watch out for him.



ADAM FRIEDMAN: Gervon Dexter

I wrote about it a couple weeks back but I think Gervon Dexter should probably be ranked higher than he is right now. The Florida commit is just too big, strong and fast not to be in the Rivals100. I'm not saying he should rocket up the rankings but he has all the tools to play fairly early in his career and that means he should be in the Rivals100.



ADAM GORNEY: Drew Sanders

Drew Sanders has always been a kid that has intrigued me. He originally committed to Oklahoma but Alabama never gave up recruiting him and the Crimson Tide finally flipped him. You watch him on tape and he has tremendous size and great athleticism, and at 6-foot-5 and 227 pounds, he has the range and physical ability to be really special. Sanders has shown his ability to be an awesome tight end but he’s probably going to play outside linebacker and come off the edge in Tuscaloosa. Coach Nick Saban and his staff have developed those guys to play in the NFL for years and Sanders could be next in line.



JOSH HELMHOLDT: Sedrick Van Pran

I am a big Sedrick Van Pran fan. He is a borderline five-star guy for me, which would put him higher on my personal Rivals100 than he is currently ranked. I just see a really high floor for the Georgia commit. He checks a lot of boxes and poses very few concerns when I project him to the next level.



CHAD SIMMONS: Noah Sewell

I always love the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge for multiple reasons, but one is, I get to see players outside my area compete against elite athletes. The player who stole the show for me that day was Noah Sewell, and yes, he is No. 15 in the country, and he has added that fifth star, but seeing him run and move at his size inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium was so impressive. You see Sewell in that setting running that way, then turn on his film, and I can only say wow. Sure, there are only 14 players ahead of him in the rankings today, but at No. 15, I still wouldn't mind seeing him a little higher. He is truly a freak athlete.



SAM SPIEGELMAN: Walker Parks

I’ve had the opportunity to see Walker Parks twice this year — at Rivals Camp Series Cincinnati and again at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge. He was a brick wall in Atlanta, putting away some of the best defensive linemen in the country with relative ease. It should come as no surprise that Clemson was able to find an elite offensive tackle. But for me, his stock has risen quite a bit for good reason and he has a chance to earn a fifth star with a stellar senior season.



