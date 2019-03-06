Ticker
Rivals Camp Series Miami: Players predict where players land

Marcus Rosemy
Rob Cassidy, Adam Friedman and Woody Wommack
Rivals.

MIAMI - It’s our job at Rivals.com to cut through all the noise and zero in on where the nation’s top players will end up playing their college football. Sometimes when it comes to searching for information, the best intel comes from fellow elite prospects. At Sunday’s Miami stop of the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series presented by adidas, we surveyed several players about where four elite prospects will eventually land. Here are the results.

THE PLAYER: WR Marcus Rosemy 

THE PICK: Alabama

WHY: “He’s just got that dog in him.” - Michael Pratt

*****

THE PICK: Alabama

WHY: “Don’t be surprised if and when he gets that offer that’s where he ends up.” - Keion Smith

*****

THE PICK: Ohio State

WHY: “They like those big receivers and I think it fits him well. It just seems like a match.” – Jalan Knighton

*****

The Pick: Ohio State

WHY: “Just from being around him and talking to him. I know he likes them.” - Marcus Dumervil

*****

The pick: Ohio State or Miami

WHY: “If not Ohio State, it’ll be Miami. I think he’ll want to stay in South Florida.” - Aydin Henningham

*****

THE PICK: Georgia

WHY: “I’m feeling Georgia. It just looks like he’s a fit for them” - Xavier Restrepo

*****

THE PICK: Georgia

WHY: “Man ... I just know. I don’t know how else to explain it. I just have a feeling.” – Bryce Gowdy

*****

THE PICK: Georgia

WHY: “I think he likes Georgia. I just … I don’t know. I’ll bring it up and I can tell.” - Jahvante Royal

*****

THE PICK: Miami

WHY: “He wants to make the crib great again.” – Gerald Mincey

*****

THE PICK: Florida

WHY: “They’re known for having really good receivers.” - Charles Bryant

  THE PLAYER: RB Jaylan Knighton   

Zfvpnb19ktbf6rtkptjd
Jaylan Knighton

THE PICK: Clemson

WHY: “It’s definitely Clemson. I’ve known him since middle school. That’s my boy. I know that one.” - Smith

*****

THE PICK: Clemson

WHY: “I think they’re his leader.” - Aydin Henningham

*****

THE PICK: Clemson

WHY: “They’re taking one running back and it looks like it’s going to be him.” - Restrepo

*****

THE PICK: Clemson

WHY: “I don’t know. Let’s just say it’s a guess.” – Mincey

*****

THE PICK: Clemson

WHY: “I think they have a good relationship.” – Dumervil

*****

THE PICK: Oregon or Oklahoma

WHY: “I just see him fitting in there. I’m pretty sure he visited both of them.” - Michael Pratt

*****

THE PICK: Oklahoma

WHY: “Man, Clemson, but nah. Maybe Oklahoma. I’m gonna say Oklahoma.” - Gowdy

THE PLAYER: OL Marcus Dumervil 

Uduypkf5j5q2aewd82ny
Marcus Dumervil

THE PICK: Alabama

WHY: “I could see him at Alabama. I think he fits there.” - Henningham

*****

THE PICK: Alabama

WHY: "They’re big time and he’s a big-time player.” - Restrepo

*****

THE PICK: Alabama

WHY: “I’ve known him since the fourth or fifth grade and it’s still tough for me to pick this one. There’s a lot of schools in the mix right now. That’s a tough decision when you have more than 30 offers.” - Smith

*****

THE PICK: Alabama

WHY: “It’s Roll Tide for him almost for sure.” - Royal

*****

THE PICK: Florida

WHY: “He seems like a UF kind of guy to me.” - Kamonte Grimes

*****

THE PICK: Florida

WHY: “He’s a big O-lineman and he fits in up there at Florida. I just seem him there.” – Gowdy

*****

THE PICK: Clemson

WHY: “I see him posting a lot of their edits. He seems to be way interested in them.” – Knighton


THE PLAYER: WR Marc Britt 

Vvdg9p4lx0xhcrm6xiur
Marc Britt

THE PICK: Florida

WHY: “I know he likes them a lot.” - Henningham

*****

THE PICK: Alabama

WHY: “He’s a big body, physical, fast and good hands. He’ll put on a show at Alabama.” - Restrepo

*****

THE PICK: Miami

WHY: “He’s staying home. He’s from Miami and looks like a Miami-type guy.” - Dumervil

*****

THE PICK: Miami

WHY: “I just think he’ll end up back at The U. He fits there.” – Knighton

*****

THE PICK: Miami

WHY: “He’s gonna commit there again.” – Gowdy

*****

THE PICK: Miami

WHY: “He might end up back at The U.” - Royal


