Rivals Camp Series Miami: Players predict where players land
MIAMI - It’s our job at Rivals.com to cut through all the noise and zero in on where the nation’s top players will end up playing their college football. Sometimes when it comes to searching for information, the best intel comes from fellow elite prospects. At Sunday’s Miami stop of the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series presented by adidas, we surveyed several players about where four elite prospects will eventually land. Here are the results.
THE PLAYER: WR Marcus Rosemy
THE PICK: Alabama
WHY: “He’s just got that dog in him.” - Michael Pratt
THE PICK: Alabama
WHY: “Don’t be surprised if and when he gets that offer that’s where he ends up.” - Keion Smith
THE PICK: Ohio State
WHY: “They like those big receivers and I think it fits him well. It just seems like a match.” – Jalan Knighton
The Pick: Ohio State
WHY: “Just from being around him and talking to him. I know he likes them.” - Marcus Dumervil
The pick: Ohio State or Miami
WHY: “If not Ohio State, it’ll be Miami. I think he’ll want to stay in South Florida.” - Aydin Henningham
THE PICK: Georgia
WHY: “I’m feeling Georgia. It just looks like he’s a fit for them” - Xavier Restrepo
THE PICK: Georgia
WHY: “Man ... I just know. I don’t know how else to explain it. I just have a feeling.” – Bryce Gowdy
THE PICK: Georgia
WHY: “I think he likes Georgia. I just … I don’t know. I’ll bring it up and I can tell.” - Jahvante Royal
THE PICK: Miami
WHY: “He wants to make the crib great again.” – Gerald Mincey
*****
THE PICK: Florida
WHY: “They’re known for having really good receivers.” - Charles Bryant
THE PLAYER: RB Jaylan Knighton
THE PICK: Clemson
WHY: “It’s definitely Clemson. I’ve known him since middle school. That’s my boy. I know that one.” - Smith
THE PICK: Clemson
WHY: “I think they’re his leader.” - Aydin Henningham
THE PICK: Clemson
WHY: “They’re taking one running back and it looks like it’s going to be him.” - Restrepo
THE PICK: Clemson
WHY: “I don’t know. Let’s just say it’s a guess.” – Mincey
THE PICK: Clemson
WHY: “I think they have a good relationship.” – Dumervil
WHY: “I just see him fitting in there. I’m pretty sure he visited both of them.” - Michael Pratt
THE PICK: Oklahoma
WHY: “Man, Clemson, but nah. Maybe Oklahoma. I’m gonna say Oklahoma.” - Gowdy
THE PLAYER: OL Marcus Dumervil
THE PICK: Alabama
WHY: “I could see him at Alabama. I think he fits there.” - Henningham
THE PICK: Alabama
WHY: "They’re big time and he’s a big-time player.” - Restrepo
THE PICK: Alabama
WHY: “I’ve known him since the fourth or fifth grade and it’s still tough for me to pick this one. There’s a lot of schools in the mix right now. That’s a tough decision when you have more than 30 offers.” - Smith
THE PICK: Alabama
WHY: “It’s Roll Tide for him almost for sure.” - Royal
THE PICK: Florida
WHY: “He seems like a UF kind of guy to me.” - Kamonte Grimes
THE PICK: Florida
WHY: “He’s a big O-lineman and he fits in up there at Florida. I just seem him there.” – Gowdy
THE PICK: Clemson
WHY: “I see him posting a lot of their edits. He seems to be way interested in them.” – Knighton
THE PLAYER: WR Marc Britt
THE PICK: Florida
WHY: “I know he likes them a lot.” - Henningham
THE PICK: Alabama
WHY: “He’s a big body, physical, fast and good hands. He’ll put on a show at Alabama.” - Restrepo
THE PICK: Miami
WHY: “He’s staying home. He’s from Miami and looks like a Miami-type guy.” - Dumervil
THE PICK: Miami
WHY: “I just think he’ll end up back at The U. He fits there.” – Knighton
THE PICK: Miami
WHY: “He’s gonna commit there again.” – Gowdy
THE PICK: Miami
WHY: “He might end up back at The U.” - Royal