MIAMI - It’s our job at Rivals.com to cut through all the noise and zero in on where the nation’s top players will end up playing their college football. Sometimes when it comes to searching for information, the best intel comes from fellow elite prospects. At Sunday’s Miami stop of the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series presented by adidas , we surveyed several players about where four elite prospects will eventually land. Here are the results.

THE PICK: Alabama

WHY: “He’s just got that dog in him.” - Michael Pratt

*****

THE PICK: Alabama

WHY: “Don’t be surprised if and when he gets that offer that’s where he ends up.” - Keion Smith

*****

THE PICK: Ohio State

WHY: “They like those big receivers and I think it fits him well. It just seems like a match.” – Jalan Knighton

*****

The Pick: Ohio State

WHY: “Just from being around him and talking to him. I know he likes them.” - Marcus Dumervil

*****

The pick: Ohio State or Miami

WHY: “If not Ohio State, it’ll be Miami. I think he’ll want to stay in South Florida.” - Aydin Henningham

*****

THE PICK: Georgia

WHY: “I’m feeling Georgia. It just looks like he’s a fit for them” - Xavier Restrepo

*****

THE PICK: Georgia

WHY: “Man ... I just know. I don’t know how else to explain it. I just have a feeling.” – Bryce Gowdy

*****

THE PICK: Georgia

WHY: “I think he likes Georgia. I just … I don’t know. I’ll bring it up and I can tell.” - Jahvante Royal

*****

THE PICK: Miami

WHY: “He wants to make the crib great again.” – Gerald Mincey

*****

THE PICK: Florida

WHY: “They’re known for having really good receivers.” - Charles Bryant