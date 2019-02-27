THE PLAYER: Zachary Evans

THE PLAYER: Dameion George

THE PICK: Alabama WHY: “I think he would fit well in Alabama’s system.” - Chibuzo ***** THE PICK: Alabama WHY: “He might go to ‘Bama. It fits him and when he went there I could tell he liked it. I can see him at ‘Bama.” - Washington

***** THE PICK: Texas A&M WHY: “The tackle is coming with Zach (Evans), too. It’s a package deal.” - Jones ***** THE PICK: Texas WHY: “He’s going to the same place as Zach (Evans). They have the same exact top eight or top 10, so they’re probably going to the same school.” - Umanmielen ***** THE PICK: Texas WHY: “I see Damieon and Zach together at Texas.” - Paula Vaipulu ***** THE PICK: “Wherever I go” WHY: “I’m following him. We’re brothers. We’re partners in this, so wherever we go, we’re keeping it confidential until the end.” - Zach Evans ***** THE PICK: Georgia WHY: “I see him going with Zach, so I would say Georgia for him, too.” - Collier

THE PLAYER: Troy Omeire

THE PICK: Miami WHY: “That’s my bro. He feels like a Miami type of person. I think so.” - Chibuzo ***** THE PICK: Texas A&M WHY: “He’s coming to Texas A&M. I talk to him here and there. He’s taking the recruiting process slowly, but I feel he’s gonna come to Texas A&M.” - Jones ***** THE PICK: Texas A&M WHY: “He looks like an A&M type. He’s a tall, rangy wide receiver - a lot like Kendrick Rogers. It’s got to be between Texas and Texas A&M.” -- Evans *****

THE PICK: Texas A&M WHY: “I see Troy going to Texas A&M.” - Jalen Paxton *****

THE PICK: Texas A&M WHY: “Texas A&M is going to get Troy.” - Vinson Brown *****

THE PICK: Texas WHY: “Troy, that’s a hard one, so I’m not too sure. He’s hard. He’s quiet, doesn’t show a lot of emotions. I know he’s been talking to Oklahoma and a lot of other schools, but I see him at Texas as well.” - Washington

THE PLAYER: Malik Hornsby

THE PICK: Georgia WHY: “I think he likes them a lot.” - Chibuzo ***** THE PICK: Texas A&M WHY: “He was already committed there and it seems like everyone goes to Texas A&M now.” -- Lee ***** THE PICK: Texas A&M WHY: “He’s coming to Texas A&M. Everybody in the state of Texas is coming to A&M. I truly feel that.” - Jones ***** THE PICK: Texas A&M WHY: “A&M. A&M. A&M. He’s stuck on A&M. If he went somewhere else, that would be a shocker to me.” - Washington ***** THE PICK: Texas A&M WHY: “I know Malik pretty well and I see him going to Texas A&M.” - Andrew Reynolds ***** THE PICK: Texas A&M WHY: “Malik, if it’s at quarterback, he might stay at A&M. If it’s at wide receiver, I heard he’s cold. So if he plays there … A&M all the way.” - Evans

THE PLAYER: Bryson Washington

THE PICK: Texas A&M WHY: “I’ll say Texas A&M because that’s home, but Bryson has got to do what’s best for him. I see Texas really in the mix for him, but I would love for him to come to Texas A&M, too.” -Jones ***** THE PICK: Clemson or Florida WHY: “He’s one of those types of players, you know? He just looks like it.” - Evans ***** THE PICK: Texas WHY: “I am picking Texas.” - Josh Eaton

THE PLAYER: Xavion Alford

