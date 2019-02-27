Rivals Camp Series Houston: Players predict where players land
HOUSTON - It’s our job at Rivals.com to cut through all the noise and zero in on where the nation’s top players will end up playing their college football. Sometimes when it comes to searching for information, the best intel comes from fellow elite prospects. At Sunday’s Houston stop of the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series presented by adidas, we surveyed several players about where six elite prospects will eventually land. Here are the results.
THE PLAYER: Zachary Evans
THE PICK: Texas
WHY: “Texas players always go to either Texas or A&M.” - Christian Lee
*****
THE PICK: Texas
WHY: “It’s a hard decision. He’s been to a lot of places, so that’s a hard question. I’ll go with Texas, though.” - Vernon Broughton
*****
THE PICK: Texas
WHY: “I’ve seen him there a couple of times doing photos shoots, talking to coach (Tom) Herman in his office.” - Princely Umanmielen
*****
THE PICK: Texas
WHY: “I could see Zach going to Texas. I could see him going to LSU. Zach wants to go to a school with a big O-line. He wants to win. He wants a big O-line to run behind and a good foundation with running backs. He wants to go to a big power school.” - Bryson Washington
*****
WHY: “With him you never know because he doesn’t talk about favorites for focus on any one school or anything Iike that.” - Smart Chibuzo
*****
THE PICK: Georgia
WHY: “I say Georgia gets him.” - Casey Collier
*****
THE PICK: Texas A&M
WHY: “He’s coming to Texas A&M. I feel it. When he gets down there, him and (Isaiah) Spiller in the same backfield - that’s something serious. We’re trying to get a national championship and take over the SEC West. If he comes to Texas A&M, that’s gonna happen.” -Jaylon Jones
THE PLAYER: Dameion George
THE PICK: Alabama
WHY: “I think he would fit well in Alabama’s system.” - Chibuzo
*****
THE PICK: Alabama
WHY: “He might go to ‘Bama. It fits him and when he went there I could tell he liked it. I can see him at ‘Bama.” - Washington
*****
THE PICK: Texas A&M
WHY: “The tackle is coming with Zach (Evans), too. It’s a package deal.” - Jones
*****
THE PICK: Texas
WHY: “He’s going to the same place as Zach (Evans). They have the same exact top eight or top 10, so they’re probably going to the same school.” - Umanmielen
*****
THE PICK: Texas
WHY: “I see Damieon and Zach together at Texas.” - Paula Vaipulu
*****
THE PICK: “Wherever I go”
WHY: “I’m following him. We’re brothers. We’re partners in this, so wherever we go, we’re keeping it confidential until the end.” - Zach Evans
*****
THE PICK: Georgia
WHY: “I see him going with Zach, so I would say Georgia for him, too.” - Collier
THE PLAYER: Troy Omeire
THE PICK: Miami
WHY: “That’s my bro. He feels like a Miami type of person. I think so.” - Chibuzo
*****
THE PICK: Texas A&M
WHY: “He’s coming to Texas A&M. I talk to him here and there. He’s taking the recruiting process slowly, but I feel he’s gonna come to Texas A&M.” - Jones
*****
THE PICK: Texas A&M
WHY: “He looks like an A&M type. He’s a tall, rangy wide receiver - a lot like Kendrick Rogers. It’s got to be between Texas and Texas A&M.” -- Evans
*****
THE PICK: Texas A&M
WHY: “I see Troy going to Texas A&M.” - Jalen Paxton
*****
THE PICK: Texas A&M
WHY: “Texas A&M is going to get Troy.” - Vinson Brown
*****
THE PICK: Texas
WHY: “Troy, that’s a hard one, so I’m not too sure. He’s hard. He’s quiet, doesn’t show a lot of emotions. I know he’s been talking to Oklahoma and a lot of other schools, but I see him at Texas as well.” - Washington
THE PLAYER: Malik Hornsby
THE PICK: Georgia
WHY: “I think he likes them a lot.” - Chibuzo
*****
THE PICK: Texas A&M
WHY: “He was already committed there and it seems like everyone goes to Texas A&M now.” -- Lee
*****
THE PICK: Texas A&M
WHY: “He’s coming to Texas A&M. Everybody in the state of Texas is coming to A&M. I truly feel that.” - Jones
*****
THE PICK: Texas A&M
WHY: “A&M. A&M. A&M. He’s stuck on A&M. If he went somewhere else, that would be a shocker to me.” - Washington
*****
THE PICK: Texas A&M
WHY: “I know Malik pretty well and I see him going to Texas A&M.” - Andrew Reynolds
*****
THE PICK: Texas A&M
WHY: “Malik, if it’s at quarterback, he might stay at A&M. If it’s at wide receiver, I heard he’s cold. So if he plays there … A&M all the way.” - Evans
THE PLAYER: Bryson Washington
THE PICK: Texas A&M
WHY: “I’ll say Texas A&M because that’s home, but Bryson has got to do what’s best for him. I see Texas really in the mix for him, but I would love for him to come to Texas A&M, too.” -Jones
*****
WHY: “He’s one of those types of players, you know? He just looks like it.” - Evans
*****
THE PICK: Texas
WHY: “I am picking Texas.” - Josh Eaton
THE PLAYER: Xavion Alford
THE PICK: Georgia
WHY: “He’s the type of player that will actually leave the state of Texas.” - Lee
*****
THE PICK: LSU
WHY: “I could see him going there because of they way they recruit defensive backs.” - Chibuzo
*****
THE PICK: LSU
WHY: “I see Xavion going to LSU.” - Brown
*****
WHY: “If it’s Texas, it’s because he likes Texas. It could be LSU because his teammate Alec (Bryant) just committed there.” - Umanmielen
*****
THE PICK: Texas
WHY: “He doesn’t show a lot of emotions when he talks about his top schools. He likes a lot of schools. He’s still open right now, just spreading his options. As these schools offer, it’s opened his eyes up for his recruitment. He likes Texas a lot, though, but he still wants to see other schools.” - Washington
*****
THE PICK: Texas A&M
WHY: “Hopefully. I want him to (come). I talk to him all the time about it, but everybody has got to do what’s best for them. At Texas A&M, we’re trying to get this national championship thing going.” - Jones
*****
THE PICK: Penn State
WHY: “He looks like one of those players. Him in that uniform - it fits him. In general, I’d say Penn State or maybe Iowa or USC.” - Evans