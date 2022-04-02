Caleb Herring saw two sides of Chidera Uzo-Diribe on his most recent trip to Athens.

The edge rusher from Tennessee observed the energetic coach working with his players in practice. He also sat in meetings as Uzo-Diribe went into teacher mode, simplifying concepts for his players.

Herring is now being pursued by Uzo-Diribe as one of his main EDGE targets in the 2023 class.

"He said I can play anywhere and that I was the perfect guy he was looking for," Herring said.