Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney don’t always see eye to eye. In this edition of Rival Views, the two name one program that could be in line for a fantastic finish to its 2020 recruiting class:

I’ll say Clemson . The Tigers don’t have a ton of room left in the 2020 class and they never seem to lose commitments, so this all comes down to finishing strong and landing defensive end Jordan Burch and linebacker Justin Flowe and a couple others. They are in the hunt for tight end Arik Gilbert as well, and you can never count them out for any recruit. You’ll see a surprise or two down the stretch depending on how much room Clemson has. The Tigers land Burch and Flowe and finish No. 1 in the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings.

The rich could be getting a lot richer in the coming months. From what I can tell, Georgia is definitely the front-runner for five-star cornerback Kelee Ringo, the Bulldogs are still a major contender for five-star tight ends Darnell Washington and Gilbert, although Alabama has made a huge move in Gilbert’s recruitment and I still wouldn’t count out five-star running back Zachary Evans or five-star linebacker Noah Sewell.

Those are just the five-stars that Georgia has a legitimate chance with and it will be interesting to see if the Bulldogs can steal someone like Burch from Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School.

Georgia is also looking for a second elite running back in this class whether it’s getting Evans or flipping Auburn pledge Cartavious Bigsby or getting another elite talent.

After winning the last two team recruiting titles, Georgia is sitting in sixth place right now but the Bulldogs only have 16 commitments. They’re going to load up heading into early signing day and there could be a five-star flavor to it.