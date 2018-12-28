Like his older brother, Georgia receiver Tyler Simmons, Jordon has some serious wheels once he gets the handoff. His burst and top end acceleration are impressive and probably what would jump out at you first. As practice went on, it became evident his field vision was also outstanding, and he's plenty powerful enough to run through arm tackles. He was a clear standout on the day.

Arnold is a bit thicker and larger than his profile says, and that's a good thing, as he's not afraid to scramble if needed. When he does so, the large frame gives him confidence to drive ahead, or even lower a shoulder and dole out a little lick of his own to tacklers. Arnold also has a consistent, repeatable throwing motion and looked to be the most consistent quarterback on the field.

As with yesterday, it was a tough day for the offensive line. But Howard jumps off the field due to his mammoth size. The big tackle carries his weight quite well also and showed some good bend. He may be waiting on his first offer, but it won't be a surprise to see a few come in by the summer.

Thomas is a burner at the defensive back spot, allowing him to blanket quick wideouts, drop into run support, and do a little bit of everything in between. He has good size and seems to find himself in the right spot from play to play. We'll want to see Thomas shore up his tackling, but outside of that, he's a plenty intriguing prospect.

Johnson absolutely stalks the deep field with ease, with excellent awareness and play recognition. With his size, it's hard to say where he'll end up playing at the next level. But whether it's defensive back, outside linebacker, or possibly even inside--someone is going to add a heck of an athlete with a high football IQ.

Special teams always ends up playing a key role in this game, and this year should be no different. That may well favor Team Dedication because of Travelstead's work. He was money on kicks from spots across the field and various distances. He'll be a weapon on Sunday.

Washington was quick to penetrate the offensive line. He spent most of the day wishing that sacking the quarterback was permitted in practice. He's faster than he looks, and he's also got a knack for reading his blocker and finding the quickest path into the backfield. That's not a bad combo to have.

We mentioned how impressed we were with Jordon Simmons, and this was definitely one of the plays that helped to solidify that. Simmons changes directions smoothly and runs through arm tackles with little problem. He's got the chops that prove why numerous Power 5 schools have come knocking early.

Eric Parker, Burke County head coach, Team Dedication head coach

Q: What is perhaps the biggest challenge you face in head-coaching an all-star game like this—and what steps do you take to face that challenge?

A: I think the biggest thing about any all-star game is that these players have been playing football with their high school coaches for three years—and we’re not going to try to change anything these players have been working on for years. Today, we got a bunch of reps both inside and outside, working on the little things like the snap count. That's something you might take for granted back home when you’ve been working all summer and all spring. I think the biggest challenge is trying to bring together a bunch of good players and coaches from different places and get everyone on the same page. That’s always tough.





Q: What are other challenges? And how do you think your team stands through two practices?

A: Besides being on the same page, committing turnovers is always a big concern. Also, the team’s timing needs work because, for example, some guys are used to running a five-yard out route, others are used to running a seven-yard out route, and yet the quarterback might be used to throwing eight-yard out routes. But after two practices, I think we’re okay. Tomorrow morning’s practice will be big—another chance to get our timing down. And hopefully we won’t be too far behind [Team Dedication] (laughing).





Q: What’s your quarterback philosophy, considering you have three of them for a single game, and they’re all good in their own right?

A: The key with quarterbacks is that there’s talent, and there’s game experience—and they’re not always one and the same. I think the three guys we have are very talented, but, unfortunately, we’re not going to find out who handles the game situation the best until we actually play. But they’re all going to play. Another tough part: Usually when you have three quarterbacks, you’ve got three different skill sets—but there’s only one offense. I don’t think this all-star game is going to show you everything you need to know in evaluating the three quarterbacks. But I know that all three have great work habits, and they’re getting a chance here to go up against a really fast and talented defense. Collectively, this will be the most speed our quarterbacks—and, actually, all our offensive skilled players—have faced at one time. So it should be interesting.





Daniel “Boone” Williams, Langston Hughes DB coach, Team Dedication DB coach

Q: Through two practices, which two or three defensive backs have really stood out?

A: Jamarquis [Johnson], the kid from Berrien, he’s definitely good. He’s smart. He’s making the checks for me. He’s so physical. I mean, he’s a 6-foot-3, 6-foot-4 safety! I also like Victor Pless from Harrison. He’s probably the fastest of the group. I like Durante [Jones] from Mays, a long [cornerback]. He definitely covers a lot of ground, he can play in space, he can make checks—he plays really well.





Q: What do you think of Trevian Thomas (Americus-Sumter)? I heard you calling him “High Blood Pressure” today.

A: Oh, man, Trevian is talented. Still, he’s trying to learn a new system in a matter of days. He knows what I’m trying to tell him to do, but they call it something different at his school. I told him, “You probably give your coach high blood pressure.” I’m just playing with him, trying to make him better. But, he’s good. Really good.





Q: So far, how would you assess the defensive backs as a whole?

A: This is definitely a talented group. For one thing, every one of them is competing. Also, they all talk each other up—they’re communicating—and that’s one of the biggest things we push. I try to get the safeties and cornerbacks to get together and talk on the sidelines, and they’re doing a good job with that. Both in today’s and yesterday’s drills, the group had great, smooth back pedals, and they've done well opening up and changing direction.



