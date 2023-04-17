Rian Davis’ decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal did not come as a surprise.

The inside linebacker, with one year of eligibility remaining, entered his name on Monday, two days after former teammate Bear Alexander placed his name on the portal on Saturday. Former Bulldog defensive lineman Shone Washington is also in the portal.

Davis’ decision leaves the Bulldogs and Kirby Smart with 89 players on scholarship. Georgia must get down to 85 by the start of the 2023 season.

While Georgia will certainly miss his experience, from a depth perspective, the Bulldogs remain in very good shape.

Along with returning starters Juman Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon, the Bulldogs return redshirt sophomore Xavian Sorey and redshirt freshman E.J. Lightsey. A pair of talented freshmen, Raylen Wilson and C.J. Allen, impressed during Saturday’s G-Day. The Bulldogs also welcome freshman Troy Bowles in May.

Georgia also has sophomore Jalon Walker, who played the position last year before moving to outside linebacker in the second half of the year.

Davis becomes the second Bulldogs linebacker to transfer since the end of the season, joining Trezman Marshall. who transferred to Alabama.

Injuries hampered Davis during his career with the Bulldogs.

The only season in which he remained healthy was last year, when he saw action at LB in 14 of 15 games, starting two. Nicknamed “Trouble,” Davis totaled 15 stops and five QB pressures. He had a career-best four tackles and a quarterback hurry vs. Auburn.