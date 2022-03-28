Revisionist history: Re-ranking UGA’s 2018 class

RE-RANKING

Before we highlight our re-ranking of the 2018 class, we want to reiterate these rankings are based solely on the signees’ careers at Georgia—not in college in general, the NFL, etc.

Worthy of mention, of the 15 Bulldog recruiting classes which were analyzed by UGASports, we found the 2018 class the most difficult to re-rank, particularly the upper half of the rankings. After slotting two-time All-SEC and 2021 First Team All-American Jordan Davis (Charlotte, N.C.) No. 1, No. 2 through No. 10 were especially challenging to rank and could be essentially interchangeable. In addition, four players from the class remain on the Georgia roster as fifth-year seniors and, therefore, their stock could very well improve: Kearis Jackson (Fort Valley, Ga.), Christopher Smith (Atlanta, Ga.), Warren Ericson (Suwanee, Ga.), and Tramel Walthour (Hinesville, Ga.).

Notably, of the 26 signees, all but three saw playing time at Georgia as true freshmen. Zamir White (Laurinburg, N.C.) injured a knee in the preseason and missed the 2018 campaign, whereas Joseph and Walthour first attended junior college. As indicated, Walthour eventually wound up at Georgia while Joseph played sparingly at Nebraska for two seasons before departing.

Joseph was one of nine signees from the class, including Owen Condon (Oklahoma City, Okla.) who recently entered the transfer portal. Remarkably, of Georgia’s top 12 signees in 2018, six would eventually transfer: Cade Mays (Tennessee), Brenton Cox (Florida), Fields (Ohio State), Ford (Illinois), Reese (Ole Miss), and Joseph (Nebraska).

As far as who could be considered the most overrated signee in the class, excluding transfers, there’s truly no one. That’s a first for this 15-class series. As far as the most underrated, there are two who clearly stand out above the rest of the overachievers: defensive tackles Devonte Wyatt and Davis. Ranked No. 22 and No. 23 in the original rankings, the projected first-round NFL Draft picks were slotted in the top two spots of the re-rankings. Also of note, Camarda went from No. 26 in the original rankings to No. 11 in the re-rankings after becoming only the second Georgia punter in history to be named First Team All-American and ending his career as the Bulldogs’ all-time career leader in punting average and net punting.

The re-ranking of the Bulldogs' 2018 class (player listed with number of games played/games started while at Georgia; the one signee who never appeared in a game at Georgia, Joseph, is designated as last at No. 26):