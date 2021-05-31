Revisionist history: Re-ranking UGA’s 2013 class
UGASports is looking at previous Georgia recruiting classes, and re-ranking the individual signees based on how their Bulldog careers transpired. Links to our previous revisionist histories, includ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news