Retiring David Andrews a "Damn Good Dawg" in every respect

The first time I ever laid eyes on David Andrews, Radi Nabulsi and myself traveled to Ryan Goldin’s training facility in Gwinnett County to check out the future Bulldog, along with several other players Georgia happened to be recruiting at the time.

If memory serves, it was his junior year.

Reflecting back, nothing immediately jumped out. After all, if you’ve seen one pudgy 6-foot-2, 275-pound offensive lineman, you’ve seen them all, right?

Too bad I couldn’t have looked inside. If so, his heart would have proven just how special he was about to become.

Following a standout career with the Bulldogs under former head coach Mark Richt, Andrews was drafted by New England, where he played a huge role in helping Tom Brady and the Patriots win their final two Super Bowl titles in 2016 and 2018. In eight of his 10 years in Foxborough, he served as team captain.

Monday, Andrews retired, ending a career that not many, not even the former Bulldog himself, thought would ever be possible.

“When I look back on the 26 years I've been blessed to play this game, that's really all I could think about,” Andrews said during a press conference. “Especially playing O-line since I was six years old, you learn very quickly. It's not about you, but it's about the team.”

Andrews was the consummate team player in every respect.

Nobody loved the University of Georgia more than Andrews, something he proved every time he stepped on the field.

Andrews may not have been the biggest or the baddest ever to play center for the Bulldogs. But he was damn sure going to outwork out you and did every Saturday he suited up for Georgia.

“Being a Bulldog was the only thing I ever thought I wanted to be. My time at Georgia will always be special to me,” he said. “It's where I grew into a young man, and the development I got on the field helped me more than I could imagine transitioning to here in New England.”

That work ethic continued once he arrived with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent, immediately establishing himself as a key cog on the offensive line, snapping the ball to Brady, the winningest quarterback in Super Bowl history.

Brady was one of a host of former teammates of Andrews who showed their appreciation, appearing in a nine-minute video tribute.

“David, congratulations, my man. Welcome to the other side,” Brady said in the video. “You couldn’t have had a better career. You were not only a great teammate, but you were a champion. And playing that center position for our team all those years. As you know, the heart and soul of any great team is the offensive line, and you were the leader. You were right in the middle. I loved every minute with you. loved being your quarterback. I’m with you every step of the way.”

Brady wasn’t the only ex-Patriot to shower Andrews with love.

Former teammates like Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edleman, James White, and Devin McCourty also had their say.

“Getting to work for what I believe is the best organization in pro sports, that's truly been a dream come true,” Andrews said. “The memories that we've made on the field, but more importantly off the field, will always hold a special place in my heart.”

During his 11-minute speech, Andrews thanked his wife, his parents, but also thanked the game of football.

“This game has given me so much over the last 26 years. I've met some amazing people, been places I never imagined, and done things I never dreamed of. You've taught me so much about myself and life while letting me get to play a child's game and call it a job,” he said. “You've been so good to me, and I think I've been pretty good to you. If there are any parents on the fence about letting your kids play this game, I promise you, you won't regret it. There is no better teacher of the game of life than the game of football.

“I wouldn't change one thing about my 26 years playing this game, but it's time to say goodbye. As it says in 2nd Timothy chapter 4 verse 7, I fought the good fight, I finished the race, and I've kept the faith.”

What a journey it’s been.