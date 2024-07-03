Respect My Decision Podcast: QB talk, Rivals Five-Star, UGA discussion
After a brief hiatus, the Respect My Decision podcast returns with a revamped look and format. Today, Rivals recruiting director Adam Gorney chats with rankings director Adam Friedman, followed by national recruiting analyst Greg Smith's conversation with Jed May of UGASports.com.
RIVALS FIVE-STAR: Big Ten impact | DL analysis | OL analysis | TE analysis | WR analysis | RB analysis | QB analysis | Defensive commitment predictions | Offensive commitment predictions | Prospects on flip watch | Best one-on-one matchups | Five programs that should be pleased | Gorney Awards | Position MVPs | QBs battle it out | Video recap | Biggest surprises | Prospects that boosted their stock in Jacksonville | Live from the Rivals Five-Star | Shamar Arnoux commits to USC
RIVALS FIVE-STAR MEDIA DAY: Gorney's takeaways | Rumor Mill | LIVE from media day | Inside the Rivals Five-Star | All-Lobby Team | Ranking the strength of commitments | Players predict next commit | Immanuel Iheanacho interview | Shamar Arnoux interview | Winston Watkins Jr. interview | Jaime Ffrench interview | Riley Pettijohn interview | Hylton Stubbs interview | Zelus Hicks interview