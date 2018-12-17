Justin Fields days as a quarterback with the Georgia Bulldogs are about to come to an end, according to a report by Dan Wolken of USA Today.

In a story written on Monday night, Wolken cited a source on condition of anonymity that Fields intends to transfer.

You can read the story here.

Georgia officials had no immediate comment on the article.

Earlier in the day, UGASports reported that that rumors of a possible transfer by Fields had begun circulating over the weekend.

If Fields is in fact transferring, it will mark the second straight year that the Bulldogs have lost a former five-star performer, after Jacob Eason’s decision to transfer to Washington last January.

Fields – who was at practice Monday for Georgia – completed 27 of 39 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns while rushing 42 times for 266 yards as a backup for starter Jake Fromm.

According to Wolken, Fields is expected to appeal to the NCAA to be eligible for the upcoming season, despite playing in all 13 of Georgia’s games.

Sources tell UGASports that Fields may cite the earlier racial comments made Sept. 29 by former baseball player Adam Sasser as grounds for immediate eligibility at another school.

Sasser was dismissed from the Bulldog baseball program following the incident.

If Fields does transfer, that will leave the Bulldogs with one scholarship quarterback, although Georgia does still have a commitment from John Plumlee and are known to be trying to recruit other quarterbacks in the final hours before Wednesday’s start of the early signing period.