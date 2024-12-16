Remembering Dan Inman, Gleaton Jones

It’s weeks like this that put life in perspective.

The death of former Georgia Bulldogs Gleaton Jones and Daniel Inman are unfortunate reminders of just how precious it can be.

Jones – a former Bulldog walk-on – passed away as the result of an automobile accident, while Inman died Monday after his recent hospitalization.

Jones was well-loved by his teammates, and like most walk-ons, endured the difficult practices because he loved the game of football and wanted to help his team – the Georgia Bulldogs – improve any way he could.

His life and contributions on and off the field will not be forgotten.

Neither will those made by Inman.

Inman played offensive line for Georgia the way you’d like to see everyone play – with a chip on his shoulder and a nastiness that made him the kind of player opposing defensive linemen hated to face.

At 6-foot-7 and well over 300 pounds, Inman was a mountain of a man. If you didn’t know him, he might scare you to death, but inside beat the heart of a teddy bear.

How he loved being a Bulldog.

Off the field, Inman was the epitome of a “good ole boy,” with the ability to relate to anyone, regardless of their background or creed.

The thing I remember in my many interviews with “Big Dan” was that he was always smiling, and man, was he good for a quote.

Although a career in pro football did not work out, you always figured that coaching and working with kids would ultimately be his calling.

That relatability came in handy when working with players, something I know he truly enjoyed, and his players at Clarke Central can surely attest. It was his calling.

He’ll be truly missed.