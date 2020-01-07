A fourth Georgia player has decided to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Tuesday, Lee County High School coach Dean Fabrizio confirmed to UGASports that former Trojan and Bulldog safety Otis Reese has decided to leave Kirby Smart’s program.

“He’s entered the transfer portal. He doesn’t know where he’s going yet,” Fabrizio said in a telephone interview. “But he decided to leave UGA.”

Reese played in all 14 games last year for the Bulldogs, making three tackles in limited playing time.

“He just let me know that’s what he decided to do, and it was his best interest to leave at this time,” Fabrizio said. “He didn’t get into reasons or anything like that.”

Reese joins running back Prather Hudson, wide receiver Willie Erdman and linebacker Robert Beal as Bulldogs currently in the transfer portal, which allows other schools to make contact.

Hudson, Erdman and and Beal each traveled with Georgia to the Sugar Bowl against Baylor.

A former four-star recruit, Reese (6-foot-3, 210) was expected to make an impact at safety, but mainly saw action behind Richard LeCounte and J.R. Reed.

Fabrizio said Reese’s decision came as a surprise.

“It did a little bit,” he said. “I asked him if he had a place to go and he said no, no idea. But I would think now his name is in the portal, you’re going to see other schools contact him.” Whoever does, Fabrizio believes they’ll be getting quite the player.

“Otis is a unique player in that the physicality he plays with, so he’s unique in that regard,” Fabrizio said. “It’s just one of those things, kind of the world we live in now, but up until just now he hadn’t mentioned anything about it (leaving Georgia).”

• Earlier Tuesday, Bulldog offensive lineman Solomon Kindley announced on Instagram that he would be leaving Georgia early to apply for the NFL Draft.

He joins fellow offensive lineman Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson who have elected to do the same.

Kindley started 32 games for the Bulldogs over his career.