Christian Clark’s recruitment has become one of the most intense and contested in the entire Class of 2024. Every national college football power in the country is in pursuit of the four-star running back from Arizona, including the Georgia Bulldogs.

Clark was offered by running back coach Dell McGee in January. The two have been building a relationship since. That work will lead to a visit on March 16.

Clark recently spoke to UGASports about his skyrocketing recruitment, his ties to the University of Georgia and the state of Georgia, and his upcoming trip to the Classic City.