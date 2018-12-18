MONTGOMERY, Ala. — On Monday night, senior football players participated in the 32nd edition of the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game. The game was loaded with talent and the final score was 24-20 Mississippi.

NO. 1 LINEBACKER WILL ALERT COACHES TUESDAY

One coaching staff will receive good news Tuesday while five others will receive bad news. Nakobe Dean is not driving back home Monday night after the game. He and his family are going back to a hotel, talk things over one more time and make the decision. "I do not know yet where I am going," said Dean. "I will make the decision tonight or Tuesday morning. Everybody is still in the mix until I call them. I will call them by Tuesday morning." Dean went on to say that Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M are still in it. He mentioned family as a factor, but there is something else that is most important. "The feel is most important. I have to be able to feel comfortable at the university." We know he will play in the SEC and Dean that conference plays physical football, which is what he likes. His mother will play a role. Who are their favorites? "I think he favorite coaching staff is Auburn, but I do not know too much about what she is thinking right now. I think my dad likes LSU." Dean is looking forward to putting the recruiting process behind him. He will announce his decision Wednesday afternoon around 2pm ET.

Not many are talking about the tackle for loss five-star LB Nakobe Dean (@KobeDean2)had... They are talking about what he did after the play. Is he tipping his hand?#Bama #WDE #UGA #LSU #HottyToddy #GigEm pic.twitter.com/wY4rKLb2DO — Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) December 18, 2018

MISSISSIPPI ATHLETE STILL UNDECIDED

Raydarious Jones is another top prospect in Mississippi that has yet to commit. He is set to sign Wednesday, and like his teammate Dean, he is headed for the SEC. He just isn't sure which one yet though.

"My mind is not made up yet," said Jones. "I will make the decision over the next two days. I will figure it out by Wednesday for sure. I will probably know tomorrow." The state champion will likely info the coaches of the schools on his list with the next 24 hours. "I am planning to text coaches Tuesday night and let them know. I am focused on Auburn, LSU and the two in-state schools, Ole Miss and Mississippi State." Although Jones played quarterback at Horn Lake, he has been recruited to play cornerback on the next level. Who he feels can make him into the player he wants to be will be key. "The most important thing to me is being developed and coached at defensive back."

PLUMLEE TALKS FIELDS NOISE

While Georgia commit John Plumlee was playing in the game Monday night, reports of Justin Fields possibly transferring from Georgia took over social media. Not long after Plumlee's game ended, he was informed of those reports. The dual-threat quarterback has been a hot topic over the past week. The Bulldogs still want him to be part of this class, but coming in as a Blue Shirt was discussed with him. That has not pushed him to back away from his pledge, so what does he think about the possibility of Fields leaving Athens? "My mindset has always been to come in and compete at Georgia," said Plumlee. "Whether it was competing with Justin Fields and Jake Fromm or just Jake Fromm, it was to compete, learn the system the best I could and try to get on the field. "I am just going to have to think about it and pray about it. "If Justin did leave Georgia, then that would create a real opportunity for me at Georgia, but him staying or leaving will not effect me. I just have to take my time, weigh the options I have and make the right decision. "Nothing has changed though. I am still committed to Georgia." Plumlee was never going to be an early enrollee. That came up the last week or so, but with him being a baseball star, he was never going to enroll at Georgia in January. Mississippi State and Ole Miss have been two schools that have picked up their recruitment in recent weeks.

TOP PERFORMERS

Ledarrius Cox was one of the most consistent defensive linemen in this game. He got into the backfield often and if he was not making the play, then he was effecting it. The Tennessee commit will not sign early and he plans to visit Auburn and Ole Miss in January.



Before the game, multiple coaches on Team Mississippi raved about the week of practice Charles Cross had. The Mississippi State commit did not disappoint Monday night. He has great feet, the length you look for at tackle and he flashed in pass protection and run blocking in this game. The Rivals100 offensive tackle is an early enrollee.

Not many are talking about Starkville (Miss.) linebacker Zach Edwards, but more would if they watched the tape of this game. He was active all night. He made plays against the run and he flashed the ability to pressure the quarterback off the edge. He may grow into a defensive end on the next level. Memphis is a school to watch.

Jarrian Jones likely played the most snaps. Numerous played offense and defense, but Jones started on both sides and played there for four quarters. The Mississippi State commit had on Alabama gloves and a Mississippi State fanny pack. He had an interception and was strong in coverage much of the night.

LSU commit Kendall McCollum is known as a thumper at middle linebacker, but he showed the ability to move and make plays sideline to sideline in this contest. He needs to tackle better (wrap up), but was in on close to double-digit tackles. He is strong to the Tigers.

George Pickens was open often, but the ball was not always thrown to him on time. He still walked away at the Alabama MVP. He is so impressive at receiver. The Auburn commit is not signing this week. He still has his eye on Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee.

Nathan Pickering was the lead blocker and there have been some that have brought up that he may have a higher ceiling on the offensive line, but he was strong on the defensive line in this game. He flashed quickness off the ball and the ability to re-direct. Coaches talked about his overall week and the Mississippi State commit ended it on a strong note. He is not planning to sign Wednesday. Alabama is considered a real threat to the Bulldogs and he had on Crimson Tide gloves Monday night.

Alabama commit Byron Young was one a lot many were talking about after this game. More than one asked about who he was and where he was going from the Team Alabama coaching staff. Also, two high school coaches in Mississippi were raving about about Young after watching him. The four-star out of West Jones is strong at the point of attack and he crashed down the line making numerous plays in this contest.

The biggest hitter in this game may have been Memphis commit Ja'Len Sims. He definitely played above his offer list. Nothing against the Tigers, but Sims stood out all game, and if he did not sign this week, then he could draw more attention in January.

Jaquerrious Williams may not be the biggest (5-foot-9., 190 pounds) running back, but the Arkansas State commit was impressive. He was the most consistent running back in this game for four quarters. He had an important touchdown in the fourth quarter and he was tough to tackle all night. He runs with great pad level, he hides behind the offensive linemen and he will be a playmaker for the Red Wolves.



QUICK HITS