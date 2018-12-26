THREE OBSERVATIONS

What's true nationally is true locally: There’s plenty of star power at the running back position in Georgia this year. All you’ve got to do it pull up the Rivals250 and search the running backs to see it’s a bull market for ball carriers. The Peach State reflects that trend, as well, with some early familiar names, such as McEachern’s Jordon Simmons (Tyler’s younger brother) and one-time South Carolina commit Mecose Todd of Villa Rica. Elsewhere, Carver’s Jo’Quavious Marks has twenty plus offers to his name, including seven from the SEC, while Cedartown’s Kobe Pryor is continuing to see his numbers creep up. He already holds offers from West Virginia and Purdue among others. Marietta’s Kimani Vidal is the smallest back of the group, but LSU and South Carolina are already in hot pursuit. Even the name that’s probably the least known to the casual fan, Calvary Day’s Rocko Griffin, has a Power 5 offer from the Louisville Cardinals. Who will assert himself as the top dog in the state before the Rising Seniors program wraps up? I’m confident we’re going to walk away from this showcase with a clear alpha leading the pack. Whoever seizes the opportunity should see their stock rise considerably, as the field is loaded with talent. Becoming the standout this year will be quite a task. My early money goes on Todd. The three-star prospect, who sports an impressive early offer sheet, has a chance to boost himself into the national rankings conversation with a strong week. He’s solidly built, a home run threat, and has the power to drive the ball forward in short yardage. It’s a total package I’m looking forward to seeing in person.

I’m most excited to watch CJ Dixon, but don’t sleep on this crop of quarterbacks.

Dixon burst onto the national scene this summer with a whirlwind camp tour that landed him a handful of impressive offers, including one from the Bulldogs. However, the wunderkind label seemed to fade a bit when the season began, and Dixon was relegated to backup status for the Grayson Rams. Sure, he was beaten out by a senior, but even so, the expectations became a bit more tempered. Can Dixon rewrite that narrative and return to the form that had top programs clamoring? There’s little doubt he’s got the intangibles necessary, from his 6-foot-6 frame and the ability to extend plays when the pocket breaks down. Personally, I’ll be watching his throwing motion closely to see if he’s still as sharp as he showed over the course of 7-on-7 competition this summer. Assuming that’s the case, I think the buzz will pick right back up around Dixon.

He’s not the only signal caller to watch, however. Pelham’s Kendrick Patterson is tucked away in south Georgia, so he’s not as well known on the national scene. Yet his name has already earned praise within recruiting circles. Valdosta’s Tate Rodemaker is another to know after a strong performance this season. Khalil Arnold, Michael Wright, and Quincy Bonner round out the group and will have the chance to make an impression against some stiff defense.



We’re going to learn a lot about the DB position.

Alabama commit Javier Morton is a well-known commodity, but there are some intriguing options dotting the roster this year. Personally, I most look forward to seeing Hapeville’s Tajiri Smith, brother of Georgia corner Chris. The Hornets have been a steady defensive back contributor to the Rising Seniors program, with William Poole, Malik Fleming, and Chris all having taken part in the past. Each has shown up and performed quite well among the state’s best, a testament to the Hapeville staff, so it’ll be intriguing to see if Smith is able to carry the mantle equally well.

Outside of him, the big boys, I'm on the lookout for Berrien’s Ja'Marquis Johnson and Lamar County’s Keilyn Tyus. At 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-3, respectively, the pair is physically intimidating, but can they dole out the punishment in the deep field as well? If so, I expect we’ll hear plenty more about both of them.

TWO QUESTIONS

Is Broderick Jones going to be the force we expect?

An early commit to the Bulldogs in the Class of 2020, Jones will be heavily tested during the showcase, facing a host of talented pass rushers day in and day out. The Lithonia-based star has plenty of expectations on him, however, given his immense size and power to spare. What will be more interesting is to see Jones focused on only the tackle position, as he split time between there and defensive tackle during the season. More importantly, how will he handle the full load at the left tackle spot, where he’ll likely be expected to play in the showcase. He looked capable there in the early part of the season, when we saw him against Alabama signee Justin Eboigbe. Georgia will be hoping that he can step in and contribute early on in his career in the way Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson have done under the guidance of Sam Pittman. With the possibility of both looking beyond Athens after the season, if all goes well for them, a talented and ready freshman lineman would be a welcome addition to the roster in the 2020 season.





What’s stopping Georgia from offering Javon Baker? If there’s a better receiver in the state for the Class of 2020, I look forward to seeing him in action, but for now, Baker receives the top billing. Alabama took notice early on and secured the commitment of the Creekside Rivals100 wideout, and eight other teams in the SEC are in the race. Conspicuously absent from the list, however, is Georgia, the in-state school. That makes us suspect the Bulldogs know something that others don’t. What that may be is a mystery, though. Separation isn’t an issue for Baker, though he’s not a burner, and his ability to make tough grabs is second to none we’ve seen in the class. He’s physical with the ball in the air, has a great vertical, and is strong enough to wrestle away contested balls from would-be defenders. I’m admittedly perplexed by why the Bulldogs have pressed pause, but I hope to either find out the answer or see him pick up the offer soon. It’s just a head-scratcher for now.



ONE PREDICTION