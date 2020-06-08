Recruiter-in-chief, commit David Daniel working toward goal of No.1 class
The longest-tenured committed player of Georgia's Class of 2021, Woodstock safety David Daniel, is taking a proactive approach in the midst of the recruiting shutdown.
While he's been unable to work with his team, he's training furiously.
While he's been unable to recruit in person, he's working text messages and Twitter to help build the class.
And, while he's committed to the Bulldogs, he's still hearing plenty from elsewhere.
