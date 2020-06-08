News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-08 00:47:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiter-in-chief, commit David Daniel working toward goal of No.1 class

Jake Reuse • UGASports
Staff
@ReuseRecruiting
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

The longest-tenured committed player of Georgia's Class of 2021, Woodstock safety David Daniel, is taking a proactive approach in the midst of the recruiting shutdown.

While he's been unable to work with his team, he's training furiously.

While he's been unable to recruit in person, he's working text messages and Twitter to help build the class.

And, while he's committed to the Bulldogs, he's still hearing plenty from elsewhere.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}