North Potomac, Maryland's Quince Orchard High School is loaded with talent for the Class of 2021 with four-star defensive tackle Marcus Bradley and four-star linebacker Dameioun Robinson headlining the group.

Don't forget about three-star defensive back Ryan Barnes, however.

The Bulldogs certainly aren't, with an offer to the 6-foot-2, 175-pound secondary prospect leading to a quick recent visit.

