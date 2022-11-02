Rece Davis previews Georgia vs. Tennessee with Jim Donnan
ESPN and College Gameday host Rece Davis joins Jim Donnan and Dayne Young to break down Georgia vs. Tennessee, discuss the College Football Playoff, and share stories about Vince Dooley.
0:30 — Reaction to College Football Playoff rankings
1:47 — Why Alabama is getting so many penalties this season
3:35 — Memories and stories of Vince Dooley
7:55 — SEC West with LSU and Ole Miss resurgence
11:15 — Kirby Smart’s growth as a coach
14:18 — What Rece does with College Gameday goes off air
16:55 — Tennessee’s offensive firepower
28:00 — The College Gameday team incorrectly answering a trivia question where the answer was Jim Donnan
