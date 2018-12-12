Insider notes abound over on the Vault when it comes to who may join the Bulldogs in the Class of 2019, but one of the biggest stories of the past week was that of what current commits are up to.

Namely, several of Georgia's verbal pledges in the class took to social media to reassure fans that their commitments were solid. That list of players included Nolan Smith, the Bulldogs' highest rated commit, Travon Walker, Rian Davis, Zion Logue, Bill Norton, DJ Daniel, and Jermaine Johnson.

While some of the aforementioned (Walker, Davis, Logue) seemed long locked into their commitments, getting Smith to publicly shutdown his recruitment after long flirtations with the likes of Alabama and Penn State was a big deal.

Additionally, Smith's timing comes when the Bulldogs seem to be charging toward the finish line with hopes of reeling in a couple of his IMG teammates, running back Trey Sanders and offensive tackle Evan Neal.

With Signing Day just a week away, this could be just the boost the Bulldogs need, as the staff can focus efforts on those still uncommitted as opposed to worrying about committed players looking around.

Below, we've collected the tweets and declarations from those who've chosen to let the world know that they'll be in Athens next year.