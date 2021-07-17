IMG Academy prospects Keon Sabb and Daylen Everette have decided to play elsewhere. Both Sabb and Everette were major targets in the secondary that Georgia had invested time and effort in recruiting. Georgia was able to get the two defensive backs on campus for an official visit.

Add in Tyler Booker and his decision to go to Alabama, and Georgia has missed on three IMG prospects whom the Dawgs wanted. Now, UGASports looks specifically at the state of defensive back recruiting in the Class of 2022 with Sabb and Everette off the market.

CURRENT COMMITMENTS

Malaki Starks - ATH - Jefferson, GA - 6-foot-2, 200-pounds. (Likely to play safety or STAR)

Marquis Groves-Killebrew - Cornerback - Kennesaw, GA - 6-foot-0, 180-pounds.

Ja'Corey Thomas - Safety - Orlando, FL - 6-foot-1, 195-pounds. (Versatile. Could play STAR or cornerback as well.)

**Georgia is likely to bring in two more defensive backs in the Class of 2022**