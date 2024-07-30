Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas was released Tuesday on a $3,500 bond following last Friday’s arrest.

The senior wide receiver spent the past four days in the Athens Clarke-County jail after he was charged with a felony second-degree cruelty to children and two counts of misdemeanor battery charges.

“I am pleased that bond could be set and Mr. Thomas released while we fully investigate the case,” Thomas' attorney Kim Stephens said via text to UGASports. “We expect this matter can be resolved swiftly and fairly once all the facts are known.”

Team sources told UGASports and other local media that Thomas has been suspended indefinitely by head coach Kirby Smart until the facts are known.

Thomas was released Tuesday afternoon at 12:21.