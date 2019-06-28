Ranking the opponents: No. 8 - Tennessee
Team: Tennessee Volunteers
WHERE: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn.
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 5
2018 RECORD: (5-7 overall, 2-6 in the SEC East)
RETURNING STARTERS: Offense - 7 (QB Jarrett Guarantano, RB Ty Chandler, WR Marquez Callaway, WR Josh Palmer, TE Dominick Wood-Anderson, LG Ryan Johnson, RG Trey Smith); Defense - 5 (LB Darrell Taylor, LB Daniel Bituli, CB Alontae Taylor, CB Bryce Thompson, SS Nigel Warrior); Special Teams – 2 (K Brent Cimaglia, P Joe Doyle)
KEY LOSSES: C Brandon Kennedy, LT Marcus Tatum, NT Shy Tuttle.
NOTE TO KNOW: Jim Chaney takes over as the new offensive coordinator with Derrick Ansley taking over as the new defensive coordinator.
2018 Summary
Jeremy Pruitt’s first season as head coach of the Volunteers was certainly filled with its ups and downs.
Offense was the biggest issues as Tennessee averaged just over 22 points per game, also ranking in the bottom third of the conference in both scoring and rushing, a fact due largely to huge issues on the offensive line.
Defensively, there were major issues as well, as the Vols allowed 38 or more five times, including losses of 50-17 to Missouri and 58-21 to Alabama.
2019 Outlook
The key for Tennessee will be the improvement shown by quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, from his sophomore year.
If he can take that step, the Vols are actually pretty deep at wide receiver, with veterans Josh Palmer, Juan Jennings, and Marquez Callaway. Of course, Tennessee improving its offensive fortunes will also depend on getting its offensive line situated, and Pruitt hopes adding freshmen Wanya Morris and Darnell Wright into the mix will help the unit take some positive steps.
Junior Ty Chandler gives the Vols a big-play threat at running back, much to the delight of offensive coordinator Jim Chaney.
Defensively, Tennessee must replace its entire starting defensive lines, but the Vols’ secondary actually isn’t bad, with senior Nigel Warrior anchoring a unit that also includes returning starters Alontae Taylor and Bryce Thompson at cornerback.
Taking over at defensive coordinator will be Derrick Ansley, who comes to Knoxville from the Oakland Raiders.
As far as the schedule goes, non-conference contests to open the season against Georgia State, BYU, and Chattanooga don’t figure to be much of a problem.
There’s no such luck, however, with the SEC portion of the 2019 slate, as the Vols face Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, and Alabama to open the year.
Will Georgia be favored, an underdog, or is the game a tossup?
Tennessee will probably make some strides, but the Vols are probably a couple of more good recruiting years away before they’re at the point where they can start thinking about the upper echelon of the SEC East.
Right now, however, the Bulldogs are just too talented, and shouldn't have a lot of trouble when the teams meet in Knoxville in early October.
Barring something totally unforeseen, this should be another easy win for UGA.
|Date
|Opponent
|
August 31
|
Georgia State
|
September 7
|
BYU
|
September 14
|
Chattanooga
|
September 21
|
at Florida
|
October 5
|
Georgia
|
October 12
|
Mississippi State
|
October 19
|
at Alabama
|
October 26
|
South Carolina
|
November 2
|
UAB
|
November 9
|
at Kentucky
|
November 23
|
at Missouri
|
November 30
|
Vanderbilt
Three questions with Brent Hubbs of Volquest.com
What changes to the offense is Jim Chaney bringing to Tennessee? What impact has he made thus far?
Hubbs: “I think the biggest thing Chaney will bring is an identity. A year ago, the offense struggled with one. One week they threw jump balls down the field. The next week a running back would have 7 or 8 catches, and it was more of a West Coast passing game. Chaney wants to be physical, run the football, and exploit matchups on the perimeter.
“He doesn’t have all the weapons he had at Georgia to work with, but Vol fans remember what he did here as an OC with units that weren’t loaded with talent, yet scored points. I think for fans, players, and those within the program, Chaney brings confidence.”
Staying with an offensive theme, what improvements did you see this spring from Jarrett Guarantano. Is the starting QB job his, or will there be competition for the spot?
Hubbs: “I think you saw a quarterback getting healthy and getting comfortable. Guarantano really likes Chaney. He has openly spoken about how much more control/responsibility he has in this system in terms of checks, managing protections, etc. Guarantano said it best back in the spring, when asked what he likes about the offense: “I have answers to problems that a defense presents.”
“Chaney has worked on Guarantano’s mechanics, but just as importantly if not more, he has instilled confidence.
“This is Guarantano’s job. For the first time in his career, he is not looking over his shoulder.”
How does Tennessee stack up defensively, compared to last year?
Hubbs: “If you track any team that runs a defense out of the Saban tree, you know that it takes a year to really learn the defense in terms of checks and responsibilities. So, year two in the system is pretty much always better than year one, regardless of talent.
So mentally, the defense should be better. In the secondary, they return everyone except Micah Abernathy. With two sophomore corners who started all year, they should be better. Tennessee’s challenge in the secondary is finding the right answer at the nickel or star position.
“Linebacker should be improved from a year ago as well.
“The challenge for this defense is in the defensive front. Last year, the bulk of the defensive line snaps went to Kyle Phillips, Shy Tuttle, and Alexis Johnson. All three have graduated. So youth is abounding up front. Tennessee needs Emmitt Gooden to have a big year. They need JUCO signees Savion Williams and Darrell Middleton to be able to play, and some inexperienced guys like Matthew Butler must grow up in a hurry.
“The success of the defense may hinge on how fast the development is in the trenches.”