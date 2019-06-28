Team: Tennessee Volunteers WHERE: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn. WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 5 2018 RECORD: (5-7 overall, 2-6 in the SEC East) RETURNING STARTERS: Offense - 7 (QB Jarrett Guarantano, RB Ty Chandler, WR Marquez Callaway, WR Josh Palmer, TE Dominick Wood-Anderson, LG Ryan Johnson, RG Trey Smith); Defense - 5 (LB Darrell Taylor, LB Daniel Bituli, CB Alontae Taylor, CB Bryce Thompson, SS Nigel Warrior); Special Teams – 2 (K Brent Cimaglia, P Joe Doyle) KEY LOSSES: C Brandon Kennedy, LT Marcus Tatum, NT Shy Tuttle. NOTE TO KNOW: Jim Chaney takes over as the new offensive coordinator with Derrick Ansley taking over as the new defensive coordinator.

2018 Summary

Jeremy Pruitt’s first season as head coach of the Volunteers was certainly filled with its ups and downs. Offense was the biggest issues as Tennessee averaged just over 22 points per game, also ranking in the bottom third of the conference in both scoring and rushing, a fact due largely to huge issues on the offensive line. Defensively, there were major issues as well, as the Vols allowed 38 or more five times, including losses of 50-17 to Missouri and 58-21 to Alabama.

2019 Outlook

The key for Tennessee will be the improvement shown by quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, from his sophomore year. If he can take that step, the Vols are actually pretty deep at wide receiver, with veterans Josh Palmer, Juan Jennings, and Marquez Callaway. Of course, Tennessee improving its offensive fortunes will also depend on getting its offensive line situated, and Pruitt hopes adding freshmen Wanya Morris and Darnell Wright into the mix will help the unit take some positive steps. Junior Ty Chandler gives the Vols a big-play threat at running back, much to the delight of offensive coordinator Jim Chaney. Defensively, Tennessee must replace its entire starting defensive lines, but the Vols’ secondary actually isn’t bad, with senior Nigel Warrior anchoring a unit that also includes returning starters Alontae Taylor and Bryce Thompson at cornerback. Taking over at defensive coordinator will be Derrick Ansley, who comes to Knoxville from the Oakland Raiders. As far as the schedule goes, non-conference contests to open the season against Georgia State, BYU, and Chattanooga don’t figure to be much of a problem. There’s no such luck, however, with the SEC portion of the 2019 slate, as the Vols face Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, and Alabama to open the year.

Will Georgia be favored, an underdog, or is the game a tossup?

Tennessee will probably make some strides, but the Vols are probably a couple of more good recruiting years away before they’re at the point where they can start thinking about the upper echelon of the SEC East. Right now, however, the Bulldogs are just too talented, and shouldn't have a lot of trouble when the teams meet in Knoxville in early October. Barring something totally unforeseen, this should be another easy win for UGA.

2019 Schedule Date Opponent August 31 Georgia State September 7 BYU September 14 Chattanooga September 21 at Florida October 5 Georgia October 12 Mississippi State October 19 at Alabama October 26 South Carolina November 2 UAB November 9 at Kentucky November 23 at Missouri November 30 Vanderbilt

Three questions with Brent Hubbs of Volquest.com