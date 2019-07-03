Team: Florida Gators WHERE: Jacksonville WHEN: November 2 2018 RECORD: (10-3, 5-3 in the SEC East) RETURNING STARTERS: Offense - 5 (QB Feleipe Franks, WR Tyrie Cleveland, WR Van Jefferson, WR Josh Hammond, C Nick Buchanan); Defense - 8 (DT Calvin Taylor Jr., DT Quinton Bohanna, LB Kash Daniel, LB Jamar Watson); Special Teams – 1 (P Max Duffy)DE Jabari Zuniga, NT Kyree Campbell, DT Adam Shuler, LB David Reese II, NB Trey Dean III, CB C.J. Henderson, SS Brad Stewart Jr., FFS Donovan Stiner; Special Teams 2 (K Evan McPherson, P Tommy Townsend KEY LOSSES: DE Jachai Polite, LT Martez Ivey, C Nick Buchanan. NOTE TO KNOW: Graduate transfer Jonathan Greenard comes to Florida from Louisville, where he played two seasons for current Gator defensive coordinator Todd Grantham.

2018 Summary

Dan Mullen’s first season at Florida was a successful one by recent Gator standards. No, Florida did not win the SEC East. The Gators did ultimately win 10 games, rolling past Michigan in the Peach Bowl, 41-15. Quarterback Feleipe Franks got off to a slow start, but finished strong, accounting for 31 touchdowns with just six interceptions. Defensively, Florida went through a spell during which it gave up 31 or more points in three games against Georgia, Missouri, and South Carolina before rallying to allow just 15 or less in its final three.

2019 Outlook

The Gators are counting on Franks making a jump similar to his improvement last year. If that happens, Florida could he a handful. Mullen’s squad returns a large number of its top skill players from last year, including its top three running backs (Lamaical Perine, Dameon Pierce, and Malik Davis), along with three senior wide receivers in Tyrie Cleveland, Van Jefferson and Josh Hammond. Where Florida has some questions is the offensive line, where center Nick Buchanan is the lone returning starter. Defensively, the Gators welcome back their top three defensive linemen, along with four starters in the secondary, which many consider one of the nation’s best. From the schedule perspective, Florida opens against Miami in Orlando and travels to LSU (Oct. 12) for a key conference game, before matching up with the Bulldogs two weeks later in Jacksonville.

Will Georgia be favored, an underdog, or is the game a toss-up?

After all the off-season hullabaloo between the two programs, the buildup to this year’s contest could prove extra interesting. Georgia will likely go in as the favorite, but the Gators could prove a difficult adversary if the Bulldogs are off their game. The SEC East champ will likely emerge from this matchup.

Schedule Game Opponent August 24 Miami (Orlando) September 7 UT-Martin September 14 at Kentucky September 21 Tennessee September 28 Towson October 5 Auburn October 12 at LSU October 19 at South Carolina November 2 Georgia (Jacksonville) November 9 Vanderbilt November 16 at Missouri November 30 Florida State

Quarterback Feleipe Franks accounted for 31 touchdowns and threw just six picks last year. (USA Today)

Three questions with Jacquie Franciulli of GatorsTerritory.com