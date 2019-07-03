Ranking the opponents: No. 4, Florida
Team: Florida Gators
WHERE: Jacksonville
WHEN: November 2
2018 RECORD: (10-3, 5-3 in the SEC East)
RETURNING STARTERS: Offense - 5 (QB Feleipe Franks, WR Tyrie Cleveland, WR Van Jefferson, WR Josh Hammond, C Nick Buchanan); Defense - 8 (DT Calvin Taylor Jr., DT Quinton Bohanna, LB Kash Daniel, LB Jamar Watson, DE Jabari Zuniga, NT Kyree Campbell, DT Adam Shuler, LB David Reese II, NB Trey Dean III, CB C.J. Henderson, SS Brad Stewart Jr., FFS Donovan Stiner); Special Teams - 2 (K Evan McPherson, P Tommy Townsend)
KEY LOSSES: DE Jachai Polite, LT Martez Ivey, C Nick Buchanan.
NOTE TO KNOW: Graduate transfer Jonathan Greenard comes to Florida from Louisville, where he played two seasons for current Gator defensive coordinator Todd Grantham.
2018 Summary
Dan Mullen’s first season at Florida was a successful one by recent Gator standards.
No, Florida did not win the SEC East. The Gators did ultimately win 10 games, rolling past Michigan in the Peach Bowl, 41-15.
Quarterback Feleipe Franks got off to a slow start, but finished strong, accounting for 31 touchdowns with just six interceptions.
Defensively, Florida went through a spell during which it gave up 31 or more points in three games against Georgia, Missouri, and South Carolina before rallying to allow just 15 or less in its final three.
2019 Outlook
The Gators are counting on Franks making a jump similar to his improvement last year. If that happens, Florida could he a handful.
Mullen’s squad returns a large number of its top skill players from last year, including its top three running backs (Lamaical Perine, Dameon Pierce, and Malik Davis), along with three senior wide receivers in Tyrie Cleveland, Van Jefferson and Josh Hammond.
Where Florida has some questions is the offensive line, where center Nick Buchanan is the lone returning starter.
Defensively, the Gators welcome back their top three defensive linemen, along with four starters in the secondary, which many consider one of the nation’s best.
From the schedule perspective, Florida opens against Miami in Orlando and travels to LSU (Oct. 12) for a key conference game, before matching up with the Bulldogs two weeks later in Jacksonville.
Will Georgia be favored, an underdog, or is the game a toss-up?
After all the off-season hullabaloo between the two programs, the buildup to this year’s contest could prove extra interesting.
Georgia will likely go in as the favorite, but the Gators could prove a difficult adversary if the Bulldogs are off their game.
The SEC East champ will likely emerge from this matchup.
|Game
|Opponent
|
August 24
|
Miami (Orlando)
|
September 7
|
UT-Martin
|
September 14
|
at Kentucky
|
September 21
|
Tennessee
|
September 28
|
Towson
|
October 5
|
Auburn
|
October 12
|
at LSU
|
October 19
|
at South Carolina
|
November 2
|
Georgia (Jacksonville)
|
November 9
|
Vanderbilt
|
November 16
|
at Missouri
|
November 30
|
Florida State
Three questions with Jacquie Franciulli of GatorsTerritory.com
What does Feleipe Franks need to do in order to continue his improvement?
Franciulli: “Feleipe Franks has made some progress this off-season. During spring, he was making decisions quicker, and it seemed like his ball had a bit more zip to it. However, with so many questions surrounding the offensive line this year for Florida, Franks will need to adapt well. He'll still need to improve on getting through his progressions quicker and with accuracy in order to take the best step.”
How close is Coach Mullen to closing the gap with Georgia?
Franciulli: “Mullen is moving in the right direction and has closed the gap significantly. However, the thing holding him back is Florida’s struggle on the recruiting trail. Although the staff has shown their ability to develop talent, in order to truly compete with UGA, Mullen will need to win recruiting battles, especially with kids in his own backyard.”
What will the Gators' strengths be this year; what are the biggest concerns?
Franciulli: “Florida’s receiver and running back groups are deep this season. Both units will return several experienced and talented athletes including: Trevon Grimes, Van Jefferson, Jacob Copeland, Tyrie Cleveland, and Kadarius Toney at wide out, and Lamical Perine, Malik Davis and Dameon Pierce at running back. Defensively, UF will have some of the best corners in the SEC, with CJ Henderson and Marco Wilson. However, Mullen does have a few concerns depth-wise.
“The offensive line only returns one starter from last year’s time. It's also possible that a true freshman may work their way into the two-deep. If the line is hit by injury this could be a long season for UF. All eyes will be on Brett Heggie, a Florida lineman who is projected to start, yet has had several injury concerns in his UF career.