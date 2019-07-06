Team: Auburn Tigers WHERE: Jordan Hare Stadium WHEN: Saturday, November 16 2018 RECORD: (8-5, 3-5 in SEC West) RETURNING STARTERS: Offense - 6 (LT Prince Tega Wanogho, LG Marquel Harrell, C Kaleb Kim, RG Mike Horton, RT Jack Driscoll, WR Seth Williams); Defense - 7 (DE Nick Coe, DT Derrick Brown, DE Marlon Davidson, CB Javaris Davis, CB Noah Igbinoghene, FS Jeremiah Dinson, SS Daniel Thomas); Special Teams: K Anders Carlson, P Arrun Siposs KEY LOSSES: RB QB Jarrett Stidham, LB Deshaun Davis NOTE TO KNOW: Auburn returns all five starters from last year’s offensive line.

2018 Summary

Auburn muddled its way through a disappointing campaign, losing both to Georgia and Alabama, before rebounding with a 63-14 rout of Purdue in the Music City Bowl. Offensively, the Tigers were never able to put together the needed consistency. Although the defense wasn’t bad, it didn’t quite play to the standards that Tiger fans have grown to expect. Losses to Tennessee and LSU didn’t help the feelings of Tiger fans, who are expecting a big turnaround in 2019.

2019 Outlook

The Tigers have one big question heading into 2019: Who will the quarterback be? Head coach Gus Malzahn has three candidates: junior Mark Willis, redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood, and early enrollee Bo Nix. Otherwise, the Tigers appear as loaded as they've been in a few years. This will certainly be one of the fastest teams Auburn has had, especially at running back and wide receivers, but also on defense at linebacker and in the secondary. Both lines of scrimmage are solid. Auburn brings back all five starters from its offensive front, while the defensive line, led by veterans Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson, may be the best in the SEC. The same can perhaps be said for the secondary, where all four starters return. Auburn will be tested early when the Tigers face Oregon in Arlington, before going on the road for three straight weeks in October, against Florida, and Arkansas before closing out with four straight at home against Ole Miss, Georgia, Samford, and Alabama.

Will Georgia be favored, an underdog, or is the game a toss-up?

Assuming Auburn figures out its quarterback situation, this shapes up as Georgia’s most dangerous regular season game. But it’s not just the talent the Bulldogs will be facing that should cause some concern for fans of the red and black. For all the great things Kirby Smart has done as head coach, his first three years as head coach have seen the Bulldogs go 0-3 on the road against teams from the Western Division. Of course, one of those losses was a 40-17 loss to the Tigers in Jordan-Hare back in 2017. The Bulldogs will need to be ready.

Schedule Date Opponent August 31 Oregon (Arlington, Texas) September 7 Tulane September 14 Kent State September 21 at Texas A&M September 28 Mississippi State October 5 at Florida October 19 at Arkansas October 26 at LSU November 2 Ole Miss November 16 Georgia November 23 Samford November 30 Alabama

Gus Malzahn has plenty of talent back for his 2019 squad. (USA Today)

Three questions with Bryan Matthews of AuburnSports.com