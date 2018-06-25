Judging a football schedule in the summer can be a tricky proposition. So many variables can factor into your criteria ● Overall personnel/talent. ● Returning experience. ● Timing of the game (after a bye or following a marquee opponent). ● Where the game is played/intangibles. Taking these factors into account, UGASports is going to do something different with our annual summer opponents breakdown. Along with giving insider takes regarding the teams Georgia will be facing, we're going to rank those foes, starting from No. 12 before working our way to No. 1. Today, we'll start with FCS member Austin Peay, which comes in at No. 12.

Austin Peay - Sept. 1

Conference: Ohio Valley Conference (FCS) 2017 Record: 8-4 Head coach – Will Healy (8-15, third year) Returning Starters – Offense 7, Defense 6 Note To Know: Austin Peay went from 0-11 in 2016 to 8-4 last fall. This year, the Governors have a preseason ranking of No. 22.

2017 Summary

After winning just one game in their previous four years, second-year head coach Will Healy drastically changed the fortune of the Governors last fall, leading Austin Peay an 8-4 record, one of the top turnarounds in all of college football. Austin Peay started the 2017 season with back-to-back losses at Cincinnati (26-14) and Miami University (31-10) before winning three straight. The Governors were trounced by UCF 73-33 but closed the season with three straight victories, including a 31-24 victory over Eastern Kentucky.

2018 Outlook

The Governors expect to follow up their successful season with another solid year, maybe even reaching the FCS playoffs. Austin Peay does have some talent. Sophomore quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall is back after throwing for 1,148 yards and seven touchdowns as a true freshman. He also ran for 453 yards and scored six times. Running backs Ahmaad Tanner and Kentel Williams also return after combining to run for 1,371 yards last fall for Austin Peay, which finished sixth nationally in the FCS in rushing yards. Junior defensive end Jaison Williams is an FCS All-American. Former Missouri defensive end Nate Howard is also one to watch while senior linebacker Gunnar Scholato has recorded two consecutive 100-tackle seasons.

Will Georgia be favored, an underdog or is this game a toss up?

Obviously, this is game where Georgia should have absolutely no problem as the FCS Governors in no way, shape or form operate with the same kind of talent and depth as the Bulldogs. Being this is the first game, expect Georgia to come out fired up and ready to play. In the event anyone needs reminding not to take an opponent lightly, you can bet Kirby Smart will bring up the near disaster against Nichols two years ago. There won't be a line on this game, and there shouldn't be. Georgia will roll.

Austin Peay sophomore Jeremiah Oatsvall. Associated Press

Three questions with Austin Peay beat writer Colton Pouncy of the Leaf Observor

UGASports: Tell us about Jeremiah Oatsvall and what he brings to the team. What are his expectations as a sophomore this year? POUNCY: “Oatsvall is a competitor. He was offered by Vanderbilt to play safety out of high school, but opted to join Austin Peay—which had lost 27 games in a row at the time—as a quarterback. He showed off his athleticism/dual threat abilities in small doses last year and was 4-1 as a starter. He’ll need to improve his accuracy, but Oatsvall knows how to make/extend plays with his legs when things break down around him, which might happen against a team like Georgia. The staff will take the training wheels off this year, so he could be in store for a big season on the FCS level.” UGASports; Break down the defensive line. It appears it might be a team strength. POUNCY: “The defensive line was a strength of the team a year ago, and that looks to be true again in 2018. They’ve got two former three-star recruits in DE Nate Howard, a Mizzou transfer, and DT Austin Maloata, a former starter at Oregon. Howard was brought along slowly, after arriving in Clarksville last season, so another year learning the defense should help him. And Maloata sat out in 2017, so he’ll be eager to take the field again. Austin Peay’s defensive line also includes 2017 Second Team FCS All-American DE Jaison Williams, who racked up 9.5 sacks and 11.5 TFL in 12 games last year. Former Austin Peay co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Marcus West, who was a key reason for the defensive line’s success, is now coaching defensive ends at Minnesota. But this unit has enough returning talent to be a force again next year.” UGASports: How do you see the game at Georgia playing out? POUNCY: “The Governors held their own against FBS teams last season. They suffered a 12-point loss to Cincinnati, and only trailed by six points for much of the fourth quarter. And they put up 33 points on a good—and undefeated—UCF team in Orlando. But Georgia is obviously a different beast. I don’t expect this game to be particularly close. Austin Peay will be lucky to escape Athens injury free and ready for its FCS schedule.”

2018 Schedule