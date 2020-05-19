Prior to this spring, it was an all-Lone Star State recruiting war for Rivals250 defensive end ShemarTurner. But in the aftermath of a breakout junior season, the four-star from DeSoto High School in Dallas added new offers from college football powers such as Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Ohio State, but Turner was only able to squeeze in local trips to Texas and TCU before a visit to Alabama in early February. Turner was scheduling visits to Columbus, Baton Rouge and Athens before the pandemic led to an NCAA dead period. Those were going to be critical visits as Turner compared and contrasted his in-state and out-of-state options. With no timeline in place, we examine where Turner may be leaning and which contenders have a realistic chance to swoop in. MORE: Rivals Transfer Tracker CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team CLASS OF 2022: Top 100





*****

*****

1. TEXAS

Texas has been steadily in the mix for the Rivals250 defensive end for some time now, even before Turner turned in a breakout campaign as a junior in 2019. Defensive line coach Oscar Giles has been heading the push for Turner and is even pursuing some of his teammates at DeSoto High School, and head coach Tom Herman has been getting more and more involved as time goes on. Turner visited Austin about three times in the past year, including most recently in late January, which has not gone unnoticed. Expect the Longhorns to be involved with Turner until a decision is made.

*****

2. TEXAS A&M

Like Texas, the Aggies have been a steady presence in Turner's recruitment for several years. The 1-2 punch of defensive tackles coach Elijah Robinson and defensive ends coach Terry Price makes for a serious push for one of Texas' premier defensive ends, one who has visited College Station a ton in recent years. While Jimbo Fisher has certainly found talent in and out of Texas to bring to A&M, Turner is a special in-state talent that the Aggies will be pushing for until the end.

*****

3. TCU

TCU is looking to add a 1-2 punch of Turner and Byron Murphy, Turner's teammate and defensive linemate at DeSoto High School. TCU defensive line coach Zarnell Finch has connected in a big way with both defensive linemen, and in the case of Turner, is someone the quiet prospect can relate. TCU got Turner back on campus at the end of January. If Turner does decide to be a part of an All-DeSoto package deal with his teammate Murphy, TCU might strike gold here.

*****

4. ALABAMA

Alabama was a new offer for Turner after the 2019 football season and the four-star defensive end was quick to visit Tuscaloosa for the Tide's elite junior day in early February. Of all the out-of-state contenders, Alabama is sitting at the top of the list. Expect the Crimson Tide to get Turner back on campus for a game or at least an official visit as he navigates the new offers and gets second and third looks before contemplating a commitment. Alabama is a team to watch.

*****

5. LSU

LSU offered Turner around the same time as Georgia and Alabama, and the four-star defensive end was in the process of planning a trip to Baton Rouge before the stay-at-home orders were given. Expect Turner to make it to LSU for a game or an official visit in the fall. North Texas is a major recruiting ground for the Tigers and they have plucked quite a few DeSoto High players in recent years. LSU has Turner's curiosity, and new visit plans are being created.

*****

6. GEORGIA