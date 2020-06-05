Nyland Green has over three dozen offers. Schools from all over the country have been working him over the phone and video chats the last couple of months and he could be making a decision sooner than later. There is no real timeline, but the four-star cornerback out of Covington (Ga.) Newton is not a big fan of the attention. He has taken a lot of visits and schools have certainly emerged over this dead period caused by COVID 19. Lets take a look at how Rivals sees the schools on Green’s stacking up heading into the summer. MORE: Past, present, future stars in SEC



1. CLEMSON

Clemson created a lot of buzz behind the scenes early in May, and some thought a commitment to the Tigers could be imminent. That chatter has faded a little, but Clemson is still the school that most feel leads here. He has developed a great connection with the Clemson staff, the Tigers have made strong impressions on his family and Green feels like a true priority.

He has not visited Clemson since last fall, and if a decision is not made over the summer, then look for Green and his family to return to Clemson as soon as visits re-open. He is currently working out with Darnell Jefferies, a former teammate who now plays at Clemson.

2. GEORGIA

At one time, Georgia was the leader, and clear favorite for Green. The buzz around the in-state school softened some since early April, but in recent weeks, it has picked back up. Georgia has always recruited Green hard and he is very familiar with Athens with it being an in-state school, so the Bulldogs are expected to be a true contender in this race to the end. Green has kept in strong communication with Charlton Warren, Kirby Smart and other UGA staffers the last few months.

3. AUBURN

Clemson is not the only Tigers in this race. Auburn could easily be No. 2 on this list, maybe even No. 1. Green knows 2021 Auburn signee Dre Butler very well, being a former teammate of his at Newton, and that only helps AU’s chances. Green has connected with the Auburn staff, he feels very comfortable on the Plains. Auburn may not draw as much much press as Clemson and Georgia right now, but it is definitely a top three school that should be taken seriously.

4. TENNESSEE

The gap between No. 3 and No. 4 seems to be a pretty big one right now. Tennessee has been the talk of the spring with all of their commitments, and the Vols look to still be on Green’s list, but they have some ground to make up. The longer Green stays uncommitted, the more time Tennessee has to close this gap. Green likes the staff in Knoxville, he likes the direction of the program and the Vols remain a school to watch here.

5. SOUTH CAROLINA