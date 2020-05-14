Programs from all over the country are jockeying for position in Jahvaree Ritzie’s recruitment, but the Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn star narrowed his focus to just five teams a few weeks ago. Despite not being able to take his scheduled visits to North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio State, Georgia and Kentucky this spring, Ritzie is going to announce his commitment on June 12. Here's how we think things stand in his recruitment with his commitment date now less than a month away.

1. NORTH CAROLINA

The Tar Heels are the favorite to land Ritzie’s commitment come June 12 and something crazy would have to happen to change that. He has built a good relationship with many of the coaches, but what seems to have had more of an impact is how close he has gotten with so many of the North Carolina commits. Current teammate Raneiria Dillworth, Keeshawn Silver and a number of other future Tar Heels have taken it upon themselves to recruit Ritzie to Chapel Hill.

2. SOUTH CAROLINA

The Gamecocks are the team with the best shot to overtake North Carolina. Ritize sees his opportunity on the field and knows he could be successful in Will Muschamp’s system. Talking to Zacch Pickens and former Gamecock D.J. Wonnum has given Ritzie a good idea of what it would be like to play for and go to school at South Carolina. Another visit to the Columbia campus would have been really beneficial to South Carolina’s chances here.

3. TENNESSEE

Jeremy Pruitt and his staff have been tearing up the recruiting trail and that momentum has helped them improve their standing with many top prospects across the country but it doesn’t seem to have helped as much with Ritzie. He enjoyed a visit to Knoxville for their junior day and has great relationships with multiple members of the coaching staff, but pulling him out of the Carolinas is a tall order.

4. GEORGIA

The Dawgs had some momentum with Ritzie right after he visited earlier this year and they have been in regular communication since that trip, but it sounds like Ritzie has been more interested in other programs. Georgia showed him how he would be used in its defense and was upfront about his opportunity. That really helped Georgia with Ritzie, but he seems more attracted to other programs.

5. OHIO STATE