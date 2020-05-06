Isaiah Brevard is the No. 1 player in Mississippi. The four-star at Southaven High has the size, skill-set and potential major colleges want on the outside. A couple weeks ago, in late April, Brevard named his top 10, but he is nowhere near a decision. He made it clear that the list could still change, and that he has never planned to commit early. The playmaker just south of Memphis plans to take all five official visits, take all the time he needs, then make his commitment as late as after his senior season. Brevard may have a top 10, but who are the real favorites for the top player in Mississippi? We rank the contenders below.



1. OLE MISS

Ole Miss is an in-state school, the new staff has made him a top priority from the time Lane Kiffin took over in Oxford. Some close to Brevard feel the Rebels have the edge, but Brevard doesn’t look to be anywhere close to a decision. He sees a need for wideouts in Oxford, the proximity only helps and he has clicked with the new staff.

2. FLORIDA STATE

Brevard is only 15 minutes from Memphis, and he is very familiar with Mike Norvell. The Seminoles instantly entered this race once Norvell left Memphis for Tallahassee. Brevard has visited Florida State, he likes the history there, and he planned to return for another visit this spring before visits were halted. The Norvell connection is one to watch here.

3. TEXAS A&M

Texas A&M has been spreading the ball out to big wideouts since Jimbo Fisher took over and Brevard has taken notice. He has visited College Station, and based on what we are hearing, the Aggies look to be in line for one of Brevard’s five official visits. He is in regular contact with Texas A&M.

4. OREGON

It is all about the distance here — or the Ducks would likely be higher. There has not been a visit to Eugene yet, but there likely will be an official one later in the process. He likes Oregon, and the speed they play the game at, but has quickly pushed the Ducks up this is the connection with Joe Moorhead. When Moorhead was in Starkville, the Bulldogs were one of Brevard’s top schools.

5. GEORGIA