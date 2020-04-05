Ga’Quincy McKinstry has been on the recruiting radar for years. Pinson Valley High athlete, known as “Kool-Aid” by those that know him, is a top target for programs all over the country. Despite the coast-to-coast interest, McKinstry is expected to play college football in the south. There is no real timeline for McKinstry to make decision. He told Rivals recently that he will “follow his heart” and that could lead to a commitment this spring or closer to December. Here's how we view the major contenders for McKinstry's commitment right now.

1. ALABAMA

McKinstry has probably visited Tuscaloosa close to 20 times over the years. He is close with numerous members of the Alabama coaching staff, and when you look at the Crimson Tide's history at developing players at his position, it is hard to bet against them. Nick Saban is also very involved in McKinstry's recruitment, making him know how much of a priority he is. Alabama has been trending here.

2. AUBURN

One program that can challenge Alabama in McKinstry's recruitment, at least some, is Auburn. Bo Nix started at quarterback last season as a true freshman, and those two are very close. McKinstry knows a lot of other players on the team, as well. He has spent a lot of time on the Plains and the Tigers have done their best to show McKinstry how he can play early and help their team. Auburn has to be considered a contender.

3. CLEMSON

McKinstry talked about Clemson as his “dream school” in the early stages of his recruitment. He was going to camp there before he was a big name, and the Tigers are still a program to watch. Todd Bates is from Alabama, and he is involved in this recruitment. McKinstry is very familiar with Clemson despite it's out-of-state location.

4. LSU

This is LSU. A program that many think of when they think of DBU. Corey Raymond has coached up many top defensive backs in Baton Rouge, and both he and Ed Orgeron are involved in this recruitment. McKinstry is well aware of the history at LSU and he has tripped there before, but the Tigers are clearly fourth in his recruitment at this point.

5. GEORGIA