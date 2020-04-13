After putting up big numbers as a sophomore and junior, four-star running back Cody Brown has piled up more than two dozen offers. He is a strong back with balance and power to go with strong academics and he may be headed for the SEC. Brown had planned on committing over the summer, but those plans have likely been put on hold due to travel being shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic. Early on, it looked as if Brown was likely to stay home but things may have shifted a bit over the last couple of months. Here is how we rank the five contenders for Brown.

1. TENNESSEE

If this list would have come out a couple of months ago, Tennessee may not have even been on it, but after his last visit to Knoxville early in March, things have changed. He not only liked what he saw at Tennessee, but the connection he has made with new running backs coach, former Vols running back Jay Graham, has really pushed Tennessee up Browns list.

2. GEORGIA

Georgia is the in-state program, it has produced many greats at running back and Brown grew up a fan of the Bulldogs, so there is a lot in their favor. Georgia wants to take two backs in this class, and it will be interesting to see who Kirby Smart's program adds to go with new commit Lovasea Carroll. Could it be Brown? Absolutely, and the Georgia staff has been working the phones extra hard the last few weeks to show him he’s a priority.

3. AUBURN

Brown has visited Auburn nearly half a dozen times and he has told us repeatedly that The Plains feels like home. He is being recruited by Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, a former Auburn great at the running back position, so that connection has helped the Tigers in this race, too.

4. FLORIDA

Since visiting for the Auburn game last season, Florida has been high on Brown’s list. He has really connected with coach Greg Knox on multiple levels. It is not all about football when they talk, and that is something that really stands out to Brown. There is a need for a power back like Brown in the Swamp, and Florida’s consistent approach has put the Gators in the thick of this race.

5. MIAMI