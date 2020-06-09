It's been an incredibly up-and-down spring for Rivals250 wide receiver Destyn Pazon, who opened the year by tearing up the All-American Bowl Underclassmen Combine in San Antonio in January and then captured MVP honors at the Rivals Camp Series stop in New Orleans, which was the final camp of the year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Pazon had a breakout junior campaign in 2019, which yielded offers from LSU, Alabama and Tennessee, among others last spring. After the season, Florida State, Florida, Georgia, USC and Oklahoma entered the mix. After contemplating recruitment earlier this spring, we take a look at the top group of contenders competing for the four-star wide receiver.

1. FLORIDA STATE

Mike Norvell and Co. jumped out in front in the Pazon sweepstakes as recently as March. Pazon was considering an Easter-time commitment and if that decision was made then, I'd suspect the Seminoles would have been the call. Pazon appreciates his relationship with Norvell dating back to his tenure as Memphis' head coach and his big role in the Florida State offense. FSU assistant David Johnson was the first to offer Pazon while he was an assistant for Tennessee and his relationship and ties to New Orleans loom large here.

2. ALABAMA

Why didn't Pazon commit back in April as he was expected to do? One source indicated Alabama -- which has gotten Pazon and numerous other Edna Karr coaches and players on campus multiple times since last year -- increased its efforts with one of Louisiana's top playmakers. Defensive coordinator Pete Golding is a native of Louisiana and is leading the charge for Pazon. We anticipate Alabama being one of the team's pushing until a decision is made and a team with a lot of momentum entering the summer months.

3. LSU

The in-state school is sitting in third right now? That's the feel for the Edna Karr four-star, who was supposed to visit Baton Rouge on March 13 before the visit was nixed due to coronavirus concerns. Edna Karr has a strong pipeline to LSU with players like Andre Anthony and Racey McMath as recent signees from the New Orleans powerhouse. Pazon has a great relationship with wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph, but wanted a glimpse of the LSU offense without Joe Brady in 2020. LSU has added a few commitments from receivers in 2021 and is still heavily pursuing fellow in-state targets like Brian Thomas and Chris Hilton, but remains in the hunt with Pazon.

4. OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma quietly got Pazon on-campus for an unofficial visit this spring. Lincoln Riley is one of the nation's best recruiters among head coaches and, like Norvell, Riley's role in the Sooners' high-octane offense is a major selling point for a talented wide receiver looking to be productive at the next level. Oklahoma has added a few receivers since Pazon visited in February, but we do not anticipate that it would deter Pazon's interest in the Sooners or vice versa.

5. USC

Pazon labeled USC as a "dream school" in January and he took his entire family and members of the Karr coaching staff up to Los Angeles for an impactful unofficial visit. USC nearly signed Koy Moore out of New Orleans in the 2020 recruiting cycle and is hoping to have better luck in The Boot with Pazon in 2021. Right now, the Trojans are recruiting at a very high level and they have dipped into the South. Don't sleep on USC making a move down the road for Pazon.

6. GEORGIA