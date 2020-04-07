Chris Hilton remains the top-ranked receiver in Louisiana in a 2021 recruiting cycle that is absolutely loaded at the position. The dual-sport star had a productive season despite missing some time due to a lingering lower-body injury, but showed out during track season with a 22.11-second 200-meter time to go along with a 6-foot-6 high jump.

Hilton made visits to Alabama and LSU before the coronavirus pandemic travel shutdown and had hoped to get back to Georgia, too. Florida and Mississippi State are among the other SEC schools still in contact with Hilton, who has maintained that the Tigers, Tide and Bulldogs are at the top of his pecking order. He has no exact timeline in place for a decision, but likely will have it made before or during the Early Signing Period in December. MORE: UGA-Alabama recruiting rivalry the nation's best



CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2022: Top 100

1. LSU

Hilton lives just minutes off of LSU's campus and sits on top of the Tigers' wide receiver board for the 2021 class. The dual-sport standout has been to LSU for football and track events and has emerged as a priority for the team this cycle. Coach Ed Orgeron along with wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph are leading the charge for Hilton, who visited in March for a junior day and the start of spring football practice. LSU's success in 2019 has resonated in a big way with Hilton.

2. Georgia

Georgia wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton has done a fantastic job of offering Hilton early on in the process and continued to remain a steady presence in his recruitment. Last fall, the Rivals100 talent said LSU and Georgia were both recruiting him equally as hard and he was coming off a summertime trip to Athens. If Hilton goes out-of-state, odds are that the choice would be Georgia. The travel ban probably prevented the Bulldogs from getting the four-star prospect back on campus for the first time in a while, so look for a visit soon after travel resumes.

3. Alabama