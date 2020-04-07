Ranking the Contenders: Chris Hilton
Chris Hilton remains the top-ranked receiver in Louisiana in a 2021 recruiting cycle that is absolutely loaded at the position. The dual-sport star had a productive season despite missing some time due to a lingering lower-body injury, but showed out during track season with a 22.11-second 200-meter time to go along with a 6-foot-6 high jump.
Hilton made visits to Alabama and LSU before the coronavirus pandemic travel shutdown and had hoped to get back to Georgia, too. Florida and Mississippi State are among the other SEC schools still in contact with Hilton, who has maintained that the Tigers, Tide and Bulldogs are at the top of his pecking order. He has no exact timeline in place for a decision, but likely will have it made before or during the Early Signing Period in December.
1. LSU
Hilton lives just minutes off of LSU's campus and sits on top of the Tigers' wide receiver board for the 2021 class. The dual-sport standout has been to LSU for football and track events and has emerged as a priority for the team this cycle. Coach Ed Orgeron along with wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph are leading the charge for Hilton, who visited in March for a junior day and the start of spring football practice. LSU's success in 2019 has resonated in a big way with Hilton.
2. Georgia
Georgia wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton has done a fantastic job of offering Hilton early on in the process and continued to remain a steady presence in his recruitment. Last fall, the Rivals100 talent said LSU and Georgia were both recruiting him equally as hard and he was coming off a summertime trip to Athens. If Hilton goes out-of-state, odds are that the choice would be Georgia. The travel ban probably prevented the Bulldogs from getting the four-star prospect back on campus for the first time in a while, so look for a visit soon after travel resumes.
3. Alabama
Alabama was among the early favorites for Hilton, and after not visiting for a lengthy period of time, the Rivals100 wide receiver returned to Tuscaloosa for the Tide's junior day in January. Hilton has a deep appreciation for what Nick Saban has accomplished at Alabama and the program's storied focus on winning and producing NFL players. Thanks to that visit, the Tide are again in the fold for Hilton and another visit this summer or fall before a decision looms very large.