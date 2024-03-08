Today, we rank members of the group ahead of the spring, based on the impact they’re expected to make.

Smart doesn’t bring in transfers unless he believes they will contribute, and those expectations hold for this recent group of newcomers.

Georgia brought in seven players—the most ever in one season under Smart—with all, but former Stanford tight end Benjamin Yurosek already on campus and taking part in spring practice, which begins Tuesday afternoon.

For the first time in Kirby Smart’s eight years as head coach, the Bulldogs made the NCAA transfer portal a substantial focus.

Running back Trevor Etienne: This one is a no-brainer.

Etienne was a mainstay in the backfield for Florida, rushing for 1,472 yards and 14 touchdowns over his career. Although there is talent behind him in the form of Roderick Robinson, Andrew Paul, and eventually Branson Robinson, Etienne is expected to be the main man in the backfield for the Bulldogs.

Etienne will spend the spring learning Georgia’s offensive, its pass-pro schemes, and everything else involved.

No issues are expected there, and come fall, Etienne is certain to play a huge role in an offense that should once again be one of the best in the SEC.

Wide Receiver Colbie Young: Here’s where it starts to get a little interesting.

Due to his physical presence (6-foot-5, 215) pounds and the fact he excelled in his two seasons at Miami (79 catches for 939 yards and 10 touchdowns), there’s a lot about Young to like.

With Young’s size and athleticism, it will not be a surprise to see Carson Beck take a quick liking to his skill set this spring.

Tight End Benjamin Yurosek: Yurosek will not arrive on campus until after spring ball, but once he does, the Bulldogs will have big plans in store.

Georgia was already blessed with solid returning numbers at the position, led by Oscar Delp, Lawson Luckie, and Pearce Spurlin III. But Yurosek adds a different dimension in that he’ll be able to play an integral role in the passing game as a receiver, with the ability to flex out and be used in multiple ways. No, he’s not Brock Bowers, but he’ll bring a welcome skill set that coaches will no doubt put to good use.

Wide Receiver London Humphreys: Humphreys brings one thing you cannot coach: speed.

The former track star flashed his speed last year for Vanderbilt, catching 20 passes for 439 yards and four scores.

There are still aspects of his game that Humphreys must improve, but that’s what spring practice is far.

Wide Receiver Michael Jackson III: A graduate transfer, Jackson has played a ton of football.

During an interview with UGASports, Jackson said Georgia brought him in because coaches felt his versatility would allow coaches to keep him on the field due to his ability to line up at different receiver spots.

Defensive Tackle Xzavier McLeod: The former South Carolina player brings welcome size (6-4, 314) to Georgia’s defensive interior.

He’ll have a chance to become part of the rotation for Tray Scott, although he’s just a redshirt freshman, and still has some learning to do.

Safety Jake Pope: Pope is not expected to contend for a starting role, but brings plenty of experience. having spent two years with Alabama.

The former Buford High player should have no trouble adjusting, given his new position coach Travaris Robinson was also his coach with the Crimson Tide.

Look for Pope to also play a key role for Georgia on special teams.