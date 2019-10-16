BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean, along with seniors Tyree Crump and Donnell Gresham Jr. took part in Wednesday’s SEC Media Days being held at the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Birmingham.

After the session, Crean sat down with UGASports for this exclusive Q&A, touching on a number of different subjects about this year’s Bulldog squad.

How is Anthony Edwards been from a leadership standpoint?

Crean: “What you want out of leadership, you want guys to raise the level of those around them, and that means they’ve got to raise their level. That’s where the standard comes from. That, to me, is what has to happen and the next step is if guys aren’t working as hard, if guys aren’t practicing as hard, if they’re not playing right, then the leadership can make it uncomfortable for them in the sense of hey, you’ve got to play up to this standard.

“That doesn’t happen because you talk about it, it happens because you do it. It happens because you do it every day. That takes time. The seniors have the advantage, the seniors and juniors have the advantage as far as experience of it, but leadership and being a leader is from the moment you walk in. You’re either leading in a positive way or you’re falling back. The bottom line is, I’ve seen it so many times. Victor Oladipo walked in, he was an unknown, one scholarship offer guy and he was in that gym every day. That’s the bottom line. I’ve not been around any great players that don’t absolutely love the game. I’ve had guys who have made it that I wondered if they really loved the game, but I’ve not had guys who flourished at that level that did not love the game and Anthony Edwards absolutely love the game.”

Is installing a system with 10 brand new players on the team different than last year?

Crean: “It’s different. You’re teaching so many fundamentals. You’re teaching about spacing, cutting, being ready to shoot, moving without the ball, and what it takes defensively, how physical you have to be inside of a game, how physical the rebounding it, communication. Talk for every team walking in is really hard. I think what we’re trying to understand is OK, everybody walk in and it’s an individual group. The teams that walk in with experience back, they have an edge on that because they’ve been through it; we don’t have that edge, so we’ve got to build it every day and we’ve got to build it together.

“I think that’s what everybody is learning. We’re learning a lot of different things and doing a lot of different things that we didn’t do a year ago, but I think the older guys when it comes to knowing the pace, knowing the intensity, knowing the demands, what’s expected, that really helps. It’s going to take us some time, but I have no complaints on our work ethic, no complaints on our desire and our team is going to get better and better as time goes on.”

How interchangeable are the freshmen?

Crean: “That’s something we’re trying to teach. That’s what we recruited them as, to be able to do multiple things. We want to become a switching defensive team and we haven’t worked on switching yet, because we have to learn how to be responsible for your man, or how important it is to be responsible in a ball screen coverage, or how responsible you have to be in a zone, those types of things. We’re trying to get the level of responsibility that you have to one another down and build from there. That’s the most important thing we’re working at.”