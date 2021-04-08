Plenty of exciting news came out of Saturday’s scrimmage.

Freshman tight end Brock Bowers was mentioned often by those in attendance. Defensive tackle Jordan Davis returned a fumble for a touchdown. Quarterback Carson Beck improved his quest to win the backup job behind JT Daniels.

Still, former UGA coach Jim Donnan, on this week’s UGA Sports Live podcast, believes fans should take these notes with a grain of salt. As someone who has coached many spring practices on his own, Donnan said statistics and reports from scrimmages don’t often provide the entire picture.



